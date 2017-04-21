SRU APSCUF holds thank you rally, forms student group

Close Ben Shaevitz discusses student support and APSCUF at the thank you rally Tuesday during common hour. Rebecca Dietric Rebecca Dietric Ben Shaevitz discusses student support and APSCUF at the thank you rally Tuesday during common hour.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The SRU chapter of Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) held a thank you rally for students on Tuesday and also informed students of its new affiliate group.

The affiliate group is called the Commonwealth Association of Students (CAS), and its purpose is to serve as a student organization to serve as a forum for students concerns, promote student development, work on community-oriented events and monitor and lobby the state system.

Ben Shaevitz, SRU APSCUF president and physics professor, said the point of the thank you rally was to meet and greet with students.

“I think the basic purpose is just to be visible, to remind students that APSCUF is here and that APSCUF is your faculty,” Shaevitz said. “You could almost call it local advocacy. We want students to know that we’re here.”

Shaevitz said the student affiliate was discussed by all university chapter APSCUF presidents, who wanted to maintain the connection with students. Shaevitz said the strike had student support at all universities.

“We had a lot of support during the strike from students and it’s silly to let that evaporate,” Shaevitz said.

Shaevitz said that CAS doesn’t have a big agenda, but said the group might publish a newsletter or create a website. Shaevitz said forming the group would also benefit the universities, especially after five universities posted letters of retrenchment.

“I think it’s (CAS) is really positive for the future,” Shaevitz said. “I’m sure that state APSCUF is going to organize a PR campaign for us to stand together and against doing that (retrenchment), so we’re going to want to remobilize. It’s better to have us be alongside students because we’re all fighting for the same thing.”

Shaevitz said forming the group will allow for more communication with students as well, since APSCUF doesn’t have access to the same email list as the administration.

CAS is open to all students and there are no dues to be a member.