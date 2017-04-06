SGA approves 2017-2018 student activity fee budget and new initiatives





The Slippery Rock Student Government Association held a formal meeting Monday night and approved the 2017-2018 student activity fee budget, as well as awarded eight new initiative requests.

Brian Welsh, VP of financial affairs, announced that the new budget will be $2,198,208 for next school year. This increase will be close to 20 percent larger than the previous year, Welsh said. Welsh credited the entire finance committee for a long day of budgeting on Saturday to get this done.

SGA motioned nine new initiative requests during old and new business and passed 8 of those 9 motions to the floor. A new initiative request by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity passed by a vote of 17 to 15 but was vetoed by SGA President Logan Steigerwalt.

The Percussion Club received $5,643 for fees and equipment after the motion was tabled last formal meeting.

The Slippery Rock Bass Fishing Team received $9,361 for lodging and transportation to competitions.

Black Action Society received $1,125 for supplies and awards for their 45-year anniversary banquet.

The Athletic Training Association received $922.18 for transportation to a conference.

The Kings Organization will be awarded a new initiative of $1,000 for a guest speaker.

Geography, Geology and Environment club received $5,500 to send two buses of students to Washington D.C. for the Science March.

Between Two Trees Hammocking club was awarded $486 for several hammocks that will be used in future events.

Finally, the SRU Club Golf Team received $1,740 for tournament fees.

SGA recognized two new clubs and organizations before new business concluded.

SRU Competitive Club Cheerleading was the first to be recognized. This team is different from the SRU school team, because competitive cheering is just dancing and tumbling, a club representative said.

SGA then recognized a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter on campus. The goal of the NAACP is to develop student leaders on campus, a NAACP representative said. Events involving educations, social situations and political ideals will be held, he said.

Two guest speakers were in attendance for the meeting: Dr.Cheryl Norton, SRU president, and Haley Potter, freshman journalism major.

Norton reminded those in attendance of the presidential search committee process. Norton said this committee was enacted to find the perfect candidate to take over as the next SRU president.

“This committee will build momentum to achieve what we want as an institution to be known for with the next president,” Norton said. “A position description and open discussion will be held in Spotts 111 on April 13 at 3:30 p.m.”

Potter discussed the National Broadcasting Society (NBS) conference that was attended by members of WSRU-TV. This conference is for film and media students of NBS chapters around the area, Potter said.

“This was a great experience for both myself and Dr.Fleming, our adviser,” Potter said. “We entered one of our news packages into a contest, as well as being the runner-up for the rookie chapter of the year award. We got to hear from many guest speakers, and tour a variety of news outlets and stations. We toured Total Traffic and Weather, saw a live studio showing of The View, toured all seven stations of Fox News and connected with many other schools.”

Steigerwalt announced that the dining services and health fee increases have passed with the Council of Trustees. Steigerwalt said that a conference call with Chancellor Frank Brogan was held and two new recommendations for programs were made. A proclamation by Parliamentarian Rachel Lawler was written about “It’s on Us,” the national campaign to combat sexual violence. Steigerwalt read this aloud and announced that SGA will take this pledge.

The next formal SGA meeting will be held on April 17 in the Smith Student Center Theater at 8:45 p.m.