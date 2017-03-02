Blotter 3/2/17





Campus

February 24- Brittany Casuccio, 19, Brianna Eckenrode, 18, Jodi Iddings, 18 and a juvenile were charged with alcohol violations in Watson Hall.

February 26- Person gave a description of a male punching a vehicle in the East Lake Lot and acting strange. Police later found the person.

February 28- Police responded to a medical call for a person that had shortness of breath in Building A. EMS was then dispatched and transported the person to the hospital.

March 1- Police received a call from that a person was sick. Police responded and drove the person to the Health Center.

March 1- Police received a call from a witness who observed a truck hit a car in the West Lake Lot. The case is under investigation.

Borough

January 14- Timothy Evans was arrested for DUI along Elm Street.

January 18- A resident along West Water Street reported items stolen from his car overnight.

January 18- Michael Scott was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and placed into Butler County Prison.

January 18- An armed robbery was reported at a residence along South Main Street where a .40 caliber handgun was stolen.

January 22- James Bender, Caiden Cook and a juvenile were cited for disorderly house in lieu of underage consumption after being stopped along Campus Drive for a traffic offense.

January 22- George Gordon II was arrested for DUI after being stopped along New Castle Street.

January 22- Damon Hayden Jr. was arrested for DUI after being stopped along North Main Street.

January 22- An assault was reported to the police department that took place at Ginger Hill Tavern.

January 24- A resident of West Water Street reported criminal mischief to her vehicle overnight.

January 25- Ryan Osterwise was charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing Yeti cups from True Value.

February 3- Stephen Wood was arrested for DUI after being stopped along Midway Alley.

February 3- Criminal mischief was reported where somebody damaged a parked vehicle behind Bob’s Subs overnight.

February 4- An assault was reported to have taken place in front of McDonald’s.

February 4- Timothy Hellver and Jorge Oliver were cited for disorderly house in lieu of an alcohol violation.

February 4- Two juveniles were cited for underage consumption.

February 5- James Means was arrested for DUI after being stopped along Elm Street.

February 9- A resident of Normal Avenue reported their for sale sign was stolen out of their yard.

February 10- A resident reported identity theft to the police.

February 10- Ashley Durbin was cited for disorderly conduct in lieu of an alcohol violation at the Wine and Spirits store.

February 10- Alyssa Lavette was cited for disorderly conduct in lieu of drug law violations, and was also cited for a traffic offense along Morrow Way.

February 11- Philip Ferrara was arrested for DUI after being stopped along Elm Street.

February 12- Christopher Reeseman was arrested for DUI after being stopped along North Main Street.

February 12- Emily Dooley was cited for disorderly house at the Fairfield Inn for an alcohol offense.

February 12- Joseph Wagner was arrested for DUI after being stopped along Cornish Drive.

February 12- Logan Sheridan was arrested for DUI after being stopped along Franklin Street.

February 12- Maeson Franz, Spencer Gibbons and Dalton Hewitt were cited for disorderly house in lieu of alcohol offenses at Sheetz.

February 15- Richard Shrieve was arrested for DUI after being stopped along New Castle Street.

February 17- Alexia Fehir was arrested for DUI after being stopped along West Cooper Street.

February 18- Umid Norkulov was cited for underage consumption, minor prohibited from operating a vehicle with alcohol in their system and failure to use turn signals after being stopped along Franklin Street.

February 21- Zachary Murray was cited for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at Ginger Hill Tavern.