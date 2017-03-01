SRU professor wins award from American College Personnel Association





An SRU professor will receive an award in late March from the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) for demonstrating excellence in four categories.

Michael Ignelzi, a professor of counseling and development, received the Annuit Coeptis Senior Professional Award, which is given to those who excelled in the fields of administration, teaching, research and publications.

According to the ACPA website for the award, those entering can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else. Ignelzi said he was nominated without his knowledge by two of his faculty colleagues, along with a number of former SRU students who have graduated through the Student Affairs in Higher Education master’s program.

“I was truly surprised and humbled when I received notification of this honor,” Ignelzi said. “What I am most touched by is that former students and colleagues, whom I respect and value, felt that I was deserving of this recognition.”

Ignelzi said the ACPA is an organization that represents and provides educational programs to thousands of Student Affairs professionals and graduate students in the United States and even in other places around the world each year.

The Annuit Coeptis Award for Senior Professionals is given to up to three senior professionals each year, with the winners chosen through a nomination process rather than an application process.

Ignelzi will receive the award at the annual ACPA national conference in Columbus, Ohio from March 26-29.

“I am immensely grateful and appreciate that I would be recognized for contributions in doing the professional work that I love and that enriches my life experience daily,” Ignelzi said.

According to the ACPA website, ACPA is an organization located in Washington, D.C. at the National Center for Higher Education. It was founded in 1924 and has nearly 7,500 members, which includes graduate and undergraduate students, who represent 1,200 public and private institutions around the world.