Blotter 2/24/17





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Campus

February 16- Police received a call for a car that was stuck in the West Lake Commuter Lot. Police assisted the person removing the car to get it back on the roadway.

February 16- Police transported a person from ATS to the Health Center to be treated. Person was later transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

February 18- Tyler Loux, 20, was charged with theft after stealing items from Boozel Dining Hall.

February 19- Police conducted a traffic stop along Kiester Road, which resulted in citations being issued via mail for underage consumption.

February 20- Facilities notified police that a sign was taken from the Central Loop over the weekend. The case is under investigation.

February 20- Police were called about damage to a printer in the first floor lounge in Eisenberg. The case is under investigation.

February 20- Person reported to police that their car was damaged in the Spotts Staff Lot. The case is under investigation.

February 22- Police received a call from the borough police to assist them on a disturbance call at Ginger Hill.

February 22- Police received a call for a person in Building E who had vomited and was highly intoxicated; person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

February 22- A report of a hammock being stolen from behind Building F was taken by police. The case is under investigation.

February 23- Police received a call from Butler 911 of an individual that was in need of medical attention in the East Lake Parking Lot. Officers located the individual and then transported them by Slippery Rock ambulance to Butler Memorial Hospital.