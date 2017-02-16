Blotter 2/16/17





Campus

February 9- While issuing parking tickets in the Field House Staff Lot, a person started using profanity loudly at officers for receiving a parking ticket. Person was referred to student conduct.

February 9- Police were called down to the parking office for a person using profanity and causing a disturbance. Person will be referred to student conduct.

February 10- Police received a call from a CA in North Hall for an odor of marijuana. Person was gone by the time police arrived, and no other action was taken.

February 10- Luke Mace, 18; Tylar Shoemaker, 19 and Josh Sosnak, 18, were charged with an alcohol violation from an incident involving theft at Boozel Dining Hall.

February 11- Police assisted Slippery Rock borough police for a break-in of a residence on East Cooper Street looking for a suspect. Suspect was not located and borough police are handling the report.

February 12- Samantha Youngblood, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct after police smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the Building F lobby.

February 14- Police took a criminal mischief report about damage to University property at Zimmerman Field. Case is under investigation.

February 15- Police were called to Patterson Hall for a medical concern. The person was taken to the Health Center by police to be checked out.

February 15- Jonathan McKenna, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct after police seized drug paraphernalia from his vehicle in the Founders Middle Lot.

February 15- Mason Bair, 19; Jacob Joyce, 19; Taten Knapp, 19 and Samantha McCarthy, 19, were charged with alcohol violations in Building D.