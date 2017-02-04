Cable show brings viewers to PASSHE universities, discusses campus issues and programs





The new season of “Infinite Opportunities”, a program that showcases the different campus in the state system, premiered on January 29 on the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN).

Kenn Marshall, spokesperson for the state system said this week’s episode was the start of the third season of the show, which started n 2015. Each episode features a panel discussion moderated by PASSHE Chancellor Frank Brogan and features students and faculty from the universities in the system.

Marshall said the program features a wide range of topics, including life as a student, teacher education and special programs for veterans. Each episode has a 30-minute runtime.

Marshall said every university will be represented throughout the season, some of them being featured several times.

“It’s a great opportunity to put on display the outstanding programs that our campuses offer,” Marshall said.

SRU will be featured in five episodes, with topics including the university’s doctoral program in special education, a leadership panel featuring SGA President Logan Steigerwalt, and student/faculty research.

“It really is a showcase for the system and its universities,” Marshall said.

The program airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and is aired again on Saturdays at 6 p.m. It can also be viewed on YouTube and the PCN site after it airs on cable. The first and second seasons are also available.