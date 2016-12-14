Lamda Pi Eta sponsoring “Stocking for Soldiers” community service project





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Communication Honor Society Lambda Pi Eta sponsored a community service project known as “Stocking for Soldiers” which started on December 5 and will run through the remainder of finals week.

This care package program allows for the collection of new, packaged everyday items that the troops overseas can use. This program will be open for donations from any student or faculty member on the SRU campus, said Kelsi Steele, President of Lambda Pi Eta and a public relations major.

“The donations can consist of simple household toiletry items, simple food items or luxury items,” Steele said.

As President of Lambda Pi Eta, Steele said comes up with the semester service project. Steele said the idea came over the summer from a friend who is deployed overseas.

“A friend of mine was deployed and sparked the idea to show support from home to all of our soldiers, especially during the holiday season,” Steele said. “I came up with the idea for the project and Lambda Pi Eta showed their support to continue with it. They cannot spend time with their families, so sending something small and showing our support might lift their spirits. Hopefully, we can help them through this difficult time.”

The importance of this project to the soldier is the reason it is so important to Lambda Pi Eta, Steele said.

“Hopefully, Lambda can accomplish its goal by lifting the spirits of the soldiers,” Steele said. “Simple items to us like chapstick and sunscreen we don’t think anything of, but to the soldiers, it means a lot. To be able to donate something as simple as that and help show our support means a lot to us.”

Items can be placed in the box located in room 213 in Eisenberg Classroom Building (ECB).