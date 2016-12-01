Blotter 12/2/16





November 18- Police responded to an earlier incident for a roommate conflict, and the person did not want any more police action. The case was reported and the person was advised to at least contact Residence Life.

November 19- Police received a call from a CA in Watson Hall for an alcohol violation, and the case was referred to student conduct.

November 19- A person provided police a false name and I.D and was told not to enter the Student Center. The person attempted again and charges were filed for criminal trespass and carrying a false I.D.

November 20- Police were called to North Hall for a person passed out; the person was walked to the Health Center by police to be checked out.

November 21- Police responded to a medical situation in Building E, and the person refused help upon arrival. The mother was called and the person was picked up.

November 28- Police conducted a traffic stop along Kiester Road for a person driving without their headlights on. The person was advised to turn them on and no citation was issued.

November 29- Police received a call for a possible fight at Boozel Dining Hall. Police spoke to all those involved and it was found to be verbal only. The incident was sent to student conduct for review.

November 29- Police were called to a disturbance at a student conduct hearing in the Student Center; an officer remained present until the meeting was over.

November 29- Police were called about a possible weapon in a room in Building D. Residence Life staff and police searched the room and no weapon was found.

November 29- Police were called for an unknown person(s) who put items in their car in the Union Commuter Lot. The caller was advised and a report will be taken.

November 29- Person reported witnessing a hit and run along Campus Drive, the case is under investigation.

November 29- A CA from Building B called about a suspected bag of marijuana found; police collected the evidence upon arrival.

November 30- Police received a fire alarm activation from Boozel Dining Hall. Workers set off the alarm and the fire suppression system went off, so safety was notified for cleanup and to reset the alarm.