College of liberal arts continues search for new dean





The college of liberal arts is currently searching for a new dean, with a committee reviewing applicants who interview for the position.

Keith Dils, current dean of education, said the committee is made up of faculty, staff and students who determine which applicants come to the campus for an interview.

“Applicants are currently being screened by our committee,” Dils said. “They [the committee] are conducting phone interviews and they check the references before inviting the finalists to campus.”

Dils said the applicant then interviews face to face with the committee, which then reviews the feedback from those in attendance.

Dils said the committee is looking for a candidate with strong interpersonal communication skills and has good rapport with students and administrative staff. Dils said some of the qualifications of the next dean of liberal arts include academic planning, program enhancement, service learning and resource allocation.

Dils said the candidate will also a commitment to diversity as well as experience in areas including planning, budgeting, fundraising and undergraduate research.

Once the committee makes its selection the candidate they choose will be recommended to the provost who will make the final decision. Candidates have been visiting the campus since Oct. 17 and interviews will continue through Nov. 4. The decision will follow shortly after the interview period.