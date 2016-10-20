Blotter 10/21/16





October 15- Keegan Alloway, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation after police found him throwing up and unable to listen to commands in the West Lake parking lot.

October 15- Chad Lemasters, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct for possession of drug paraphernalia in West Lake parking lot.

October 15- Tyler Ben, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation after he was found urinating in the Lower Stadium lot A, and ran from police who later caught him. He was taken to the Health Center for observation because of a high alcohol content in his system.

October 16- Police followed up on person(s) in Building F for criminal mischief. Police discovered alcohol in the room, which the occupants admitted to owning. Charges are pending.

October 16- Jarrod Miller, 18, and Joshua Weaver, 18, were charged with disorderly conduct in Building F.

October 16- Matthew Town, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation in Building F.

October 18- Police responded to a traffic accident on Stadium Drive and no injuries were reported.

October 18- Police received a call for a protester on the third floor of Old Main. The officer arrived and everyone was cleared out.

October 18- Police received a call for a person preaching and making racial slurs. Officers stood by crowd to avoid any more conflict.

October 19- Police were called for a car that went through the fence at the Old Stone House.

October 19- Borough Police requested SRUPD assistance on a traffic accident along New Castle Street.

October 19- A CA called for an alcohol violation at the Rock Apt #6, but person(s) ran from the scene.

October 20- Chance George, 18, was cited for an alcohol violation in the Lower Stadium Lot A.

October 20- Abigail Phipps, 18, was cited for an alcohol violation in the Lower Stadium lot A.