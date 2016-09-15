Blotter 9/16/16





September 9- Person reported she received a check in the mail and an email to cash it; PNC bank held the check and advised the victim it was a fraud. Victim states she did not give out any personal information.

September 9- Person called about an accident along Rock Pride Drive, police responded to the scene and no injuries were sustained to either driver.

September 10- Kyle McGrady, 20, was charged with an alcohol violation along Main Street.

September 10- Kevin Rectenwald, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation along Main Street.

September 10- Police were stopped by pedestrians along Keister Road about a female who was intoxicated and walking around; police found the female and transported her to the Health Center.

September 10- Police were called to the ARC for a suspicious person, but the person was gone upon police arrival to the scene.

September 11- Emily Shuffstall, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation after being stopped by police.

September 11- Seraphina Alioto, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation after being stopped on Main Street.

September 11- Cody Siwicki, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation after being stopped on Main Street.

September 11- Alaina Venturino, 19, was charged with a DUI after being pulled over by police on Main Street.

September 12- Person called and stated some branches fell on her car, maintenance was notified of the incident and a report was filled out.

September 13- Police received a call from 911 for medical assistance with a person who had a seizure at the Carruth Rizza Hall, the person refused transportation to the hospital.

September 13- GA of Building B called the police for a person who was not supposed to be in the building. Housing will follow up with the student conduct for a policy violation.

September 14- Police took a report for theft of items in Building E, the case is under investigation.