Men’s Basketball vs. Millersville

Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor

Justin Kraus, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock men's basketball team stormed back from a nine-point deficit at halftime to beat the Millersville University Marauders. "We just needed to play harder,"... Read More »

Oscar Matous, Rocket Contributor

The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team finished their three-game home stand with a 74-43 victory over Millersville University, Saturday afternoon. The Rock,... Read More »

Kendall Scott, Assistant Photo Editor

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

Campus December 2- Police were called by a CA in Building F for an alcohol violation. The person was referred to student conduct. December 2- Police were called to Building... Read More »

Adam Zook, Rocket Contributor

Organizations on campus held events on campus Tuesday in the Smith Student Center to help students take their mind off the upcoming stress of finals week. One organization, the Associat... Read More »

Recent Recent Posts Stories

Holiday Break with In the Quad

December 8, 2016

Organizations join together for Seasons of Giving to emphasize holiday season

December 8, 2016

Rock fall sports athletes collect post-season honors

December 8, 2016