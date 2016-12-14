An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Men’s Basketball vs. Millersville

Rock men dominate Murauders in second half to complete cross-over comeback.

  • Senior guard Naquil Jones dribbles around a Millersville defender Saturday afternoon. Jones scored a career high 24 points in the win. (Rebecca Dietrich)

Rebecca Dietrich, Photo Editor
December 14, 2016

