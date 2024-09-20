PASSHE allows firearms on campus grounds

Students and staff can openly carry weapons outdoors on SRU’s campus as long as there is no university-sanctioned event occurring. Due to PA’s open carry laws, there are no legal or academic consequences for having a firearm somewhere like the quad.

“In most states that are open carry, very few citizens actually do so out in public,” Emergency Management Administrator and Executive Director Paul Novak said.

University Police Chief Kevin Sharkey collaborated with SRU Public Relations to also comment on this policy. “As a public university with public areas, we abide by Pennsylvania state law for public spaces,” Sharkey said.

PASSHE Chairman Guido Pichini stated the following in 2012: “PASSHE universities have the ability to prohibit weapons, including legally registered firearms, in academic buildings, student residence halls, dining facilities, student union buildings, athletic facilities and recreation centers or while attending a sporting, entertainment or educational event on university property or sponsored by the university.”

SRU’s current weapon policy states the same thing nearly verbatim. This is consistent across all PASSHE schools.

Violation of the policy will result in an individual being asked to remove their firearm from university property. “Failure to comply with such directive may result in further disciplinary action for students or employees,” the SRU policy states.

Individuals may also carry licensed firearms in their cars on campus.

“Open carry is legal in Pennsylvania without a permit, but you must have a permit to carry a firearm in a vehicle,” Sharkey said. “Students with a concealed weapons permit issued by Pennsylvania or another state must follow all safety protocols while carrying a weapon in their vehicle.”

A patron may engage in concealed carry if they are licensed and have explicit permission from the Chief of Univesity Police.

“This occurs a few times each semester and an example includes when a law enforcement officer comes to campus to talk to a class,” Sharkey said.

This aspect of the policy is typically only reserved for replica or prop weapons that may be in ROTC exercises, color guard or artistic performances.

“Due to the risk of being identified as a real weapon, any item which looks like a weapon and is used for any purpose on University property must be reported to and approved by the University Police Department prior to use in any activity,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey claimed these rules exist to “better ensure campus safety”.

“University spaces such as classrooms and residence halls are governed by the university’s weapon policy to help ensure a safe learning and living environment and minimize the potential for disruption to our educational mission,” he said.

Novak said he suspects most people would assume students who carry firearms on campus do so for personal protection, though this is just speculation.

Sharkey agreed that students may have a variety of reasons for wanting a personal weapon on campus.

“Our role is to the enforce the laws, advocate for the responsible application of their rights, and help ensure firearm safety,” Sharkey said.