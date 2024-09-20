Police Blotter 9/19/2024

September 6 – Liquor Control Enforcement requested to be let into Rock Apartment 5 to speak to an individual. University Police met with the officer and they were let in the building.

September 6 – University Police were called to a hit-and-run incident occurring at Founders Upper Resident. A witness recorded it on their cellphone and the officer was able to identify the individual who was issued a traffic citation.

September 6 – University Police received a call from Buttler 911 stating they dispatched an ambulance for an individual who had “eaten edibles and was now panicking.” EMS and University Police arrived and transported the person to Grove City Medical Center.

September 6 – University Police received a call requesting an officer conduct a welfare check on an individual who may need medical attention. The officers arrived and spoke to them and all was okay.

September 7 – University Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Suite F. The building was evacuated but the reason for the activation was unknown. Residents were permitted to re-enter and Safety was notified. The system was on bypass, but the alarm sounded again, evacuating the building.

September 7 – University Police were approached by an individual at the football game who stated a person had passed out in the stands. The officer located the person who was somewhat disoriented. The EMTs arrived and treated the person who refused treatment.

September 7 – Slippery Rock Borough Police (SRPD) requested to be let into Suite A to speak to an individual about an incident that occurred last night. The officers were let in.

September 8 – University Police received a fire alarm from Carruth Rizza Hall and responded. University Police determined it was a leaking steam line.

September 8 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested University Police’s assistance for a fight between four males, one of which was unconscious. University Police and SRPD arrived at University Village and checked the area but no unconscious person was found. PSP arrived and took over the investigation.

September 8 – PSP called requesting University Police’s assistance with a possible domestic dispute between a male and female on New Castle Street. The male had left the residence walking towards I-79 carrying a shotgun. University Police arrived with PSP Troopers. The surrounding areas were checked but PSP was unable to find the actor. PSP later notified University Police the male had been found underneath the female’s porch.

September 8 – SRPD arrived at the station to utilize the Datamaster breath analyzer with a possible DUI vehicle operator.

September 8 – University Police received a call for a welfare check on an individual in Suite D. Officers arrived and spoke to the individual who was having suicidal thoughts. University Police reached out to Crisis and had them talk to the individual. The individual talked to Crisis and was determined to be okay.

September 8 – University Police received a call about an assault at Suite A, a report was taken and is currently under investigation.

September 8 – University Police received a call and are investigating a report of sexual assault.

September 9 – An individual filed a report with University Police stating their vehicle was damaged while parked in Swope Staff Lot. The incident is under investigation.

September 9 – University Police responded to an individual having cardia chest pains. EMTs arrived and transported the individual to Butler Medical Hospital.

September 9 – University Police are investigating a vehicle accident on Kiester Road.

September 10 – University Police responded to an individual who had taken too many pills at Suite B. An ambulance was dispatched and EMT arrived, transporting the individual to Butler Memorial Hospital.

September 10 – University Police responded to a fire alarm in Suite D. The responding officer arrived and spoke to the residents who were sleeping. The officer could not determine a cause and a message was left with Safety.

September 10 – University Police Maintenance staff reported to University Police a lamp post at the main entrance on Morrow Way was damaged. The responding officer determined the post was damaged some time ago. The case is under investigation.

September 10 – An individual filed a report with University Police stating their vehicle was damaged while parked in Morrow Staff Parking. The case is under investigation.

September 10 – University Police received an elevator e-phone activation. The dispatcher observed two males pressing the call button and running from the area. The responding officer was able to identify them and the case was referred to Student Standards.

September 10 – University Police received a call from a staff member stating a group that was using one of the rooms had just left and there was an odor of marijuana. The responding officers arrived and went to the room and no smell of marijuana was present.

September 11 –SRPD arrived on station to utilize the Datamaster breath analyzer with a possible DUI vehicle operator.

September 11 – University Police responded to an intruder alarm activation at the bookstore. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was determined the painters working at the location set off the alarm.

September 11 – University Police received a notification to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile wearing a white hoodie and grey sweatpants.

September 13 – University Police received an elevator e-phone activation from a staff member stating the elevator was stuck between floors in Bailey Library. Maintenance was dispatched to respond.

September 13 – University Police received a call of people shooting airsoft guns at the Ski Lodge. Officers arrived and it was the ROTC members testing paintball guns for an upcoming drill.

September 13 – University Police received a call from a concerned parent stating their daughter was moving out and being harassed by her roommate at Rhoads Hall. The parent requested an officer to check on her. An officer arrived and spoke to the daughter who said everything was okay.

September 13 – University Police received a call from a CA in Suite F stating they observed an individual carrying what they believed to be an alcoholic beverage. Officers arrived and spoke to the individual. No alcohol was found. The incident was referred to Student Standards.

September 13 – University Police received a report of a possible individual driving a black Ford leaving University Village with a firearm in the back seat. PSP and SRPD were notified. University Police checked all University areas with negative results.

September 14 – University Police responded to a possible highly intoxicated female in Suite A. EMS arrived and did not detect alcohol odor on the person’s breath. The individual was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

September 14 – SRPD arrived on station to utilize the Datamaster breath analyzer with a possible DUI vehicle operator.

September 14 – PSP arrived on station to utilize the Datamaster breath analyzer with a possible DUI vehicle operator.

September 14 – University noticed a knocked over sign on Stadium Drive. After investigation a person was caught and cited.

September 14 – University Police were called about a possible harassment at Rhoads Hall. Officers responded and the situation is under investigation.

September 15 – A traffic stop was conducted on Kiester Road and the person(s) fled from the vehicle. The two which fled were caught and multiple charges are pending on “numerous individuals” who were in the vehicle.

September 15 – University Police received a call from the Suite B coordinator of a fight caught on camera. The case is under investigation.

September 15 – University Police responded to a smoke detector activation at Rock Apartment 7 which went off twice. University Police arrived a discovered the cause was burnt food.

September 15 – University Police received a call for a person who has “no trespass to compass.” The person was located and taken into custody and “taken fourth wit to Butler County Jail.”

September 16 – University Police received an elevator e-phone activation from a staff member who stated they were stuck in the elevator in Bailey Library. University Police responded and reset the elevator.

September 17 – A nurse from the Health Center called dispatch to request an ambulance be dispatched for an individual with chest pains. EMS arrived and transported the individual to Grove City Hospital.

September 17 – The Health Center reported an individual was sexually assaulted at The Heights and wishes to remain anonymous, not wanting any action to be taken.

September 18 – University Police to a report of individuals fighting on Green and White Way. When the officers arrived, nobody was fighting. The officers spoke to everyone who said they were “just being loud.” No further action was taken.

September 18 – University Police responded to a panic alarm in the Suite F reception desk. Officers arrived and spoke to the desk attendant who said they did not press the call button. The officer was unable to reset the alarm panel and notified Safety.

September 18 – University Police responded to a panic alarm in the Suite A reception desk. The desk attendant had accidentally pressed the button.

September 18 – University Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Suite D. The responding officers spoke to the residents and determined their hair dryer was the cause of the activation.