Slippery Rock prepares for season at Hall of Fame City challenge

The Slippery Rock women’s volleyball team traveled to Canton, Ohio, Friday to play within the Hall of Fame City Challenge. While SRU didn’t bring home any wins, they had the opportunity to compete and prepare for Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) games.

With last season being lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games played so far this year are the team’s first court appearances in quite some time. In the opening games, The Rock sits at 2-6.

At the Hall of Fame tournament, Slippery Rock rallied against Malone University in an intense five-set match. Women’s volleyball head coach Laureen Lokash didn’t like how the match ended though.

“We were disappointed losing to Malone, too many unforced errors,” Lokash said. “The last 5 points are critical. We need to stay focused and not give up.”

The team had a back and forth matchup with Fairmont State. However, after both teams reached 20 points, The Falcons were able to control in all three sets. In the second set, they scored five straight points to put away the game.

“The momentum changes [after 20 points] and that is something the team needs to work through,” Lokash said. “When things get tight, inexperience shows, and the team becomes less aggressive.”

Lokash said she believes that if they’re giving each play their all, there are no stupid mistakes.

“If they are confident in their abilities, that mindset will limit mistakes,” Lokash said.

With many freshman and sophomores coming out of high school not having played since, Lokash feels that they’re far less hesitant. Which in turn, has yielded progress in the right direction for the young squad to grow over the next four years.

However, the quality of the teams they played were high and it gave good practice for conference play. Saginaw Valley and Fairmont State came in undefeated, while Malone came in with only one loss.

“We stuck with them the entire match, we just need to finish,” Lokash said.