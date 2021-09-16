9/16/21 Blotter

September 10 – While patrolling the Morrow Field House, University Police found an individual inside. The person said they were homeless. Police offered resources to the person and informed them they could not stay in the building.

September 10 – Police responded to a fire alarm in Building F. The cause was determined to be burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

September 11 – While trying to get people out of an elevator at Rhoads Hall, police observed an intoxicated individual and escorted them to the Student Health Center to be checked.

September 11 – A person was transported from the Student Health Center to the hospital by ambulance for a high level of alcohol in their system.

September 11 – University Police received a call regarding two individuals carrying street signs near Kiester Road. Police found the individuals with at least three street signs, some attached to their poles and one of the individuals urinating on a porta john. Joshua Sobeck, 19, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He is also charged with underage possession of alcohol, public drunkenness and interference with signs, all summary offenses. Anthony Guidone, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. He is also charged with underage possession of alcohol and public drunkenness, both summary offenses.

September 11 – Pennsylvania State Police called University Police to assist with finding a suspect in a shooting along Smith Road in West Liberty. Suspect was eventually found.

September 11 – Police responded to an alarm in Building F for an unknown reason. Police left a message with Safety.

September 11 – University Police received a call about possible harassment at Rhoads Hall. The case is under investigation.

September 11 – Police responded to the Central Loop for a two-car accident. Both vehicles were drivable and all parties refused EMS treatment. University Police produced an accident report.

September 11 – University Police were asked to conduct a welfare check for a person in Building B. The person was located off-campus and Pennsylvania State Police responded.

September 12 – Police stopped an individual walking down the middle of the road near the Central Loop. Camryn Slingluff, 20, was cited for public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.

September 12 – University Police received a call about a sinkhole in the Smith Student Center Commuter Lot. Police placed a cone in the area and notified safety.

September 12 – Police received a call for a person needing medical assistance in Building D. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

September 12 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop along Elm Street. One person was transported to the University Police station for processing of a DUI by Borough Police.

September 12 – University Police Responded to ROCK Apartment #6 for a smoke alarm. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

September 13 – While on patrol near the Swope Music Building, police observed a person pulling on the doors of the building. The officer located and identified the individual who said they were there to practice their xylophone. The officer advised them they could not be in the building after hours.

September 13 – University Police received a call from a parent that their child may be having a seizure. Police located the person in North Hall. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

September 13 – Police responded to a vehicle along Campus Drive involving a university vehicle and a passenger vehicle. Both vehicles were drivable with no reported injuries. Both parties exchanged information.

September 13 – Police observed two individuals in the Swope Commuter Lot having a verbal argument. Aeryana Defelice, 23, and Kennedy Middleton, 21, were both charged with summary harassment.

September 14 – University Police assisted Slippery Rock Borough Police with a vehicle on its side in a driveway along Kiester Road.

September 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm in Building F that was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

September 14 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Building E. Person stated they hit the button by mistake. The alarm system was reset and no further action was taken.

September 15 – University Police was notified by Slippery Rock Rescue that they were en route to Building D for a person in need of medical attention. The person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

September 15 – Police received a call from an anonymous person who said they witnessed a hit and run at the Union Commuter Lot. Responding officers found the person left a note on the damaged vehicle with their name and contact number.

September 15 – Police responded to a noise complaint at Building D. The CA said they had already warned the individuals and they believed alcohol was involved. Officers spoke to the occupants and no alcohol was found. Officers told the residents to keep the noise down and three visitors left the room.