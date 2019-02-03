An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Menu

Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

Aided by Micah Till's fourteenth game of 20 or more points this season, The Rock wins their fifteenth game.

Oscar Matous

Back to Article
Back to Article

Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

Jack Hopey

Jack Hopey

Jack Hopey

Oscar Matous, Sports Editor
February 3, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Following Wednesday’s loss to Gannon University, the Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team returned home on Saturday to take on California University (Pa.) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) matchup. The Rock was in control the entire game, and bested the Vulcans with a final score of 91-71.

Rock acting head coach Ian Grady attributed the win to a readiness to compete.

“From a competitive standpoint, we were a lot more prepared for [Cal U],” Grady said. “I think from the Gannon game, we were able to learn some things and make adjustments.”

The Rock controlled the tempo of the game for much of the first half, and would head into halftime leading 46-34. The second half proved to be much of the same as the first half, with The Rock putting up 45 more points compared to the Vulcans’ 37.

Saturday’s game saw The Rock play in high tensity moments, something that Grady said he wanted his team to get back to doing.

“We wanted to get back to being more intense and more physical,” Grady said. “And the team did that today. I encouraged the guys to play physical and they did that, so I am proud of them.”

In certain moments within the second half, tempers seemed to flare between The Rock’s Micah Till and players from Cal U, that would culminate in Till receiving a technical foul.

“[Till] being the competitor that he is, makes him good,” Grady explained. “There was a lot of talking in the game between both teams and I think Micah responded well. I obviously don’t encourage him to get a technical but some of that competitive drive makes him the player that he is.”

The Rock was led offensively by Till, who recorded 25 points, shooting nine for 17 from the field, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Junior Jared Armstrong had 16 of his own points, going four for seven from the three-point line. Seniors John Warren II and Nolen Gerald and freshman Jason Fowlkes rounded out The Rock’s top five scorers by combining for 24 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

Saturday’s win saw The Rock clinch a playoff berth for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons. Grady said the win over Cal U was a statement win for his team.

“We just came off a big win streak that lasted almost two months,” Grady explained. “We went up to Gannon and they beat us pretty handedly, so I think that was some adversity but the guys responded to it pretty well. It’s a pretty positive thing for our group.”

The men will travel to Indiana University (Pa.) on Wednesday to take on the no. 4 ranked Crimson Hawks. The Rock upset the Crimson Hawks at home on Jan. 12 with a score of 74-69.

Grady said that his team has been moving the ball well and has continually been doing “positive things” throughout the season.

“We just got to continue to get better each day to prep for Indiana on Wednesday,” Grady said.

Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana, Pa.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Left
  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    Campus Life

    Involvement Fair allows student organizations to shine

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    Campus Life

    History Department hosts MLK Jr.’s dream and beyond panel

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    News

    Federal financial aid during the government shutdown

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    Showcase

    Hills named NFLPA Collegiate Bowl MVP

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    Campus Life

    Red Ribbon Monologues

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    News

    Student food pantry faces unforeseen delays

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    News

    Beginning of an era

  • Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U

    Opinion

    Hate is here—Will we let it stay?

  • Multimedia

    President Behre delivers his first State of the University Address

  • Sports

    Slippery Rock indoor track and field teams achieve 38 PSAC marks

Navigate Right
Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Men’s basketball clinch playoff berth with win over Cal-U