2/1/19 Blotter

January 24 – Police were called to a car accident on Kiester Road. There were no injuries. A report was taken.

January 24 – Police responded to a panic alarm at the front desk of Building D. Police discovered it was a malfunction, and a work order was submitted to check the alarm.

January 24 – Police received a Metis activation in Eisenberg Classroom Building. Police discovered it was accidentally tripped, and the panel was reset.

January 24 – Police investigated suspicious activity in the Field House Parking Lot. After further investigation, Jonathan Weaver, 19, was cited with a drug violation, and Jonathan Sipe, 19, was cited with furnishing alcohol.

January 25 – Police are investigating damage to a camera in a stairwell in Building A.

January 25 – Police responded to an ATM alarm in Smith Student Center. Police checked the area, and the machines were fine.

January 25 – Police responded to a fire alarm in Watson Hall. A steam line went off, activating the alarm.

January 25 – Police received a call for a person who fell and was bleeding. An ambulance was also dispatched. The person refused transport by ambulance.

January 27 – Police assisted borough police with a traffic accident on South Main Street. University police transported two people to the Health Center to get checked out.

January 27 – Police received a call for an intoxicated person in the Building A lobby. An ambulance was dispatched and took the person to the hospital. Nicole Skokowski, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

January 27 – Police received a call from a community assistant in Building E for a drug violation. A small amount was recovered. Stanley Kirkland, 20, was cited with disorderly conduct.

January 28 – Police were called to Watson Hall to check on a person. Police arrived and spoke with the person. Police took the person to the Counseling Center to speak with someone.

January 28 – Police received a report of a hit and run in East Lake Parking Lot. The case is under investigation.

January 28 – Quentin Lay, 23, was cited with a sex offense.

January 29 – Police received an ATM alarm in Smith Student Center. Police checked the area and all appeared in order. The panel was reset.

January 29 – Police received a panic alarm from University Union. No one was inside and the area was locked. A work order was placed to have the system checked.

January 29 – Police received a call for a traffic accident in Central Loop. No injuries were reported, and both cars were able to be driven. Both parties exchanged information.

January 29 – Police received a call for a traffic accident in Central Loop. No injuries were reported, and one car was towed from the scene. Both parties exchanged information.

January 29 – Richard Philips, 19, was cited with criminal mischief.

January 30 – A community assistant from Building B called about an intoxicated person in the lobby. The person was transported to the hospital. Charges are pending.

January 30 – Police received a fire alarm from Building E. Police checked the room and alcohol and drugs were discovered. Charges to be filed by police.

January 30 – Mckayla Donofrio, 18, Kassidi Good, 18, Michael Hughes, 18, Kelsey Temple, 18, Wade Martin, 19, and Ryan Wehman, 20, were cited with alcohol violations.

January 31 – Police received a call for an unresponsive person in Building B. An ambulance was dispatched. The person refused transport. Police drove the person to Health Center for observations. Haley Plitt, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation.

January 31 – Police received a call from the Health Center stating that water was coming from the ceiling and flooding the area. Maintenance was notified and responded.

January 31 – Police received a call from a parent who said that they were concerned because they didn’t hear from their daughter. While officers were attempting to locate the daughter, the parent called police and advised that they heard from their daughter. No further action was taken by police.

January 31 – Police are notified of a water leak at Rocky’s Grill in Smith Student Center. Maintenance was notified and responded.

January 31 – Police received a panic alarm from Building D. When officers arrived, the desk assistant said they didn’t activate the alarm. The system appeared to be malfunctioning, and Safety was notified. The alarm was reset.

January 31 – Police were dispatched for a fire alarm activation in Vincent Science Center. Upon entering the building, officers observed smoke. Slippery Rock Fire Department was dispatched. Fire personnel believed the cause was the motor or transformer in the ceiling of the room. The building was cleared by the fire department, and the alarm was reset. Maintenance and Safety were notified. No further action was taken by police.

February 1 – Police were dispatched for a fire alarm activation in the second floor laundry room of Building F. When officers arrived, the building was being evacuated. Officers confirmed smoke on the second floor, and Slippery Rock Fire Department was dispatched. Officers checked the second floor and advised of an electrical smell in area. Officers in the conference room check the pantry room. When officers opened the door, they discovered heavy smoke. Officers tried to gain entry, but were unable to due to smoke and being unable to see or breathe. The fire department discovered the cause was a heating unit malfunction. The unit was burnt and was sending smoke through duct work throughout the second floor. The building was aired out and students were able to return. Maintenance was notified and responded. Contact was not able to be made with Health and Safety.