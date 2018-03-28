Rock baseball ties a pair of records in rescheduled doubleheader

Senior second basemen Mitchell Wood stretches to record an out versus Seton Hill. Wood has started all 16 of his team's games this season.

Braving 40-degree temperatures, two Slippery Rock baseball players tied SRU career records during Sunday’s doubleheader at Seton Hill that was originally slated for a Saturday tilt, but was rescheduled due to snow.

Senior catcher Tyler Walters was the first SRU player to break a record in game one with his 3rd-inning home run. That blast was Walter’s 40th of his career, tying him for the Slippery Rock career record, and moving him to only four home runs behind the all-time Pennslyvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) record. Walters finished the day a perfect 2-2 while also walking twice.

Walters wasn’t the only offense for The Rock in game one as six different players brought in seven total runs en route to the 7-4 victory. Freshman Designated Hitter Abraham Mow brought in two runs while going 1-2 from the leadoff spot. Senior catcher Christian Porterfield, junior shortstop Joey Campagna, senior second baseman Mitchell Wood and junior right fielder Frankie Jezioro all brought in one run apiece.

The other SRU career record tied came from the pitcher’s mound in senior Alex Pantuso. Pantuso recorded 11 strikeouts, tying him for the Slippery Rock career record with 217. Pantuso pitched six innings while allowing three runs and walked four batters. Junior reliever Wyatt Daugherty closed out the game, pitching one inning and allowing one run.

Game two saw another fantastic starting pitcher performance, this time by senior Matt Gordon. Gordon hurled six innings and only allowed two runs, although five runs in total.

The Rock’s offense came from an unfamiliar source in sophomore first baseman Tyler Merigliano. Merigliano led both teams with four RBI’s, finishing 2-3 with a walk and a double. SRU’s other run came when Campagna was walked with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth.

Seton Hill was able to scrounge together five runs over the course of a few innings to tie the game going into the seventh. Junior pitcher Tanner Stanz was unable to keep the game going for the rock, allowing the walk-0ff hit by Seton Hill’s Colton Carney in the bottom of the seventh.

With the split doubleheader, SRU will finish the series with Seton Hill at home after having their record move to 8-6.