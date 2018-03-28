Rock softball drops first two PSAC games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock softball team started its regular season play last weekend at Lock Haven after returning from tournament play in Clermont, Florida. The Rock dropped two games during a doubleheader against fellow Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) school Lock Haven University. Even after out-hitting Lock Haven in the first game, the Bald Eagles held on to win 6-2.

After a scoreless first inning, The Rock was the first to strike taking a 1-0 lead after junior Kailey Myers batted senior Lauren Hawley who had started the inning with a double. Lock Haven had a strong response scoring two in the bottom of the second to make it a 2-1 lead.

Lock Haven would go on to score two runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to gain a 6-1 lead of the Rock before senior McKenzie Garland hit a single to send freshman Cortney Claypoole to home plate to make it 6-2 with Haven maintaining their lead. Lock Haven would play strong defense in the top of the seventh inning to stop Slippery Rock from making a comeback and taking the first game.

Senior Brooke Dawson pitched 3.0 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits with one strikeout. Paige Floore came in for relief and pitched a strong final three innings allowing only one hit and striking one batter out.

Lock Haven started the second game strong scoring a run in the first inning and three runs in the second before the Rock could answer with a run in the top of the third. Freshman Becca Roesch hit a single out to left field to score junior Caitlyn MacKelvey to make the score 4-1 Lock Haven advantage.

Slippery Rock scored another run in the fourth from a triple by sophomore Alexa Guglielmino that would send McKenzie Garland into score to cut the Bald Eagles’ lead to two. Lock Haven answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth but sealed the game scoring three runs in the fifth inning.

The Rock would score a run in the sixth and another in the seventh but could not muster a strong enough comeback to beat Lock Haven who would win 8-4. Freshman Camie Shumaker pitched 5.0 inning in the second game allowing eight runs (seven earned) off nine hits and struck out six Haven batters.

With the two losses, Slippery Rock’s record is now 13-10 while Lock Haven improves to 9-9. The Rock will continue competition and have its home opener Wednesday, March 28 at 3:00 pm.