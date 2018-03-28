Rock Tennis gets back into action after 8-day layoff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock University women’s tennis team resumed play for the first time since spring break this weekend, hosting two non-conference matchups, including a Saturday matchup against powerhouse Goldey-Beacom College and a Sunday battle against West Chester University. Rock tennis was slated to play against conference rival Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, but the match was postponed due to some harsh weather. Slippery Rock closed the weekend with a 1-1 record, suffering a 7-2 loss to Goldey-Beacom, but was resilient the following day with a dominant 6-3 victory over West Chester.

The Green and White entered Saturday’s looking to improve upon their 6-6 record. Slippery Rock kept pace with Goldey-Beacom by giving them a run for their money and only trailing by one point after the conclusion of double’s play. Despite a strong opening duo performance from senior Carla Corrochano Moracho and sophomore Lacey Cohen, Slippery Rock stumbled down the stretch, dropping 5 of 6 singles matches to the Lightning.

Despite a tough performance against now 13-0 Golden-Beacom College, Rock tennis did not let this affect their play against West Chester on Sunday, dominating by a final score of 6-3, improving their overall record to 7-7 and dropping West Chester to 2-6. Slippery Rock took 2 of 3 doubles matches and crushed West Chester’s hope of a comeback victory by winning four of six singles matches. Freshmen Amy Varckette and Lauren Fadden put on dominant displays in their singles matches, both winning in straight sets and both winning 12 out of 13 total games.

Corrochano Moracho was awarded the PSAC-West Athlete of the Week honors after going a perfect 4-0 between the two matches.

Rock tennis is now 4-2 in their last six games and looks to continue to build on their recent success with a matchup at Mercyhurst University on Tuesday and upcoming home games against IUP (5-1) on March 31st and Edinboro University (5-6) on April 3.