Accidents on the road happen—sometimes, seemingly at random. However, these accidents are usually the result of distracted, reckless, or otherwise inept driving. While you can’t eliminate the risk of getting into an accident, you can take certain precautions while driving. Read on for a few guidelines on how to drive to avoid accidents while on the road.

Make Sure You’re Driving the Speed Limit

Most everyone intends to abide by the law on the road, but the speed limit is a law that many people break due to distractions or a sense of urgency. However, speed limits exist to enhance safety, so exceeding them puts you and others at risk. Just by following this simple rule, you can help prevent accidents. Or in the event of an accident, going the speed limit will give you more control, lessening the effects of the impact and increasing your chances of walking away.

Drive Defensively With Others in Mind

Driving defensively involves predicting and assessing risks and responding in safe, responsible ways. This driving practice reduces the chances of an accident and, in the event of an accident, minimizes damage and injury. Therefore, always drive this way with everyone’s safety in mind. For example, if you learn the common causes of automobile accidents and how to avoid them, you can drive more defensively and increase everyone’s safety on the road.

Use Your Mirrors for Maximum Visibility

It’s impossible to be in all places at once, and the same is true of your vision when driving. When you’re behind the wheel, you will always have at least one blind spot in any vehicle you drive. This is why you have two side-view mirrors and a rearview mirror. These mirrors allow you to see mostly around your vehicle, so you know exactly what surrounds it at any given moment.

Don’t Forget To Use Your Signals

Using your blinkers lets other drivers know your intentions while driving, and such transparency is key to preventing accidents. If you don’t signal, another driver might not know to move out of your way, leading to a collision. Also, if you sense or notice a dangerous situation, putting your emergency blinkers on could save your and other people’s lives. These blinkers let people know of potential risks—whether it be dangerous conditions or a problem with your vehicle—enhancing general awareness and safety on the road.

Since anything can happen on the road, knowing how to drive to avoid accidents will help keep you and other drivers safe. So drive the speed limit, remember defensive driving practices, and use your mirrors and signals.