2/23/23 Blotter

CONTENT WARNING: This edition of the police blotter contains mentions of suicidal ideation. Please use caution before reading.

February 16 – Police were requested to complete a welfare check on a student in Rhoads Hall. Officers responded and spoke with the involved persons. The individual was referred to various on- and off-campus resources.

February 16 – The Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance from SRUPD to locate a student. Police located the student, checked their welfare and cleared.

February 16 – A person came to the SRU police station to report a fraud scheme. It was determined that the person lived off-campus on Branchton Road, and the situation was referred to the PA State Police (PSP).

February 16 – The Health Center requested an ambulance for a person who was having a reaction to a medication. Slippery Rock EMS transported the individual to AHN Grove City for further treatment.

February 16 – Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on a student who lives in Building D. An officer spoke with the parent of the student and determined all was okay. No other police action was taken.

February 16 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance for a disturbance that was occurring on West Water Street. An officer responded and stood by for officer safety.

February 17 – A person notified SRUPD that they located a dog in the McKay Staff Parking Lot. An officer responded and was able to identify the owner. The dog was returned, and the officer cleared.

February 17 – An individual reported that something was stolen from their vehicle while parked in Building F Circle. Through investigation, the officer determined that the theft did not occur on SRU campus. The person was advised to contact their home law enforcement agency.

February 17 – A caller reported two males arguing in the Alumni Commuter Lot. An officer responded to the location and was able to speak with the involved parties. They were referred to student conduct.

February 17 – An individual reported that their car was hit while parked in the West Lake Commuter Lot. An officer was able to identify the suspect’s vehicle. The case is under further investigation.

February 17 – The Health Center called and requested officers to conduct a welfare/medical check on a student in Building D. An officer arrived and located the student. A friend was going to take the student to the emergency room for further evaluation.

February 18 – Dispatch received an E-phone activation in the elevator at Rhoads Hall. The dispatcher spoke with the individual who accidentally hit the button.

February 18 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building A. The cause was found to be burnt mac and cheese. The officer reset the panel and cleared.

February 18 – SRUPD was requested to assist the Slippery Rock Borough Police on West Water Street. The officer responded and stood by for officer safety. The officer cleared with no other action taken.

February 19 – An individual reported a car along Rock Pride Drive with someone inside who appeared to be passed out. Officers responded and found the person to be underage and intoxicated. Charges are pending.

February 19 – Police received an E-phone activation from the elevator in Rhoads Hall. Dispatch was able to speak with the individuals and determine all was okay. There was no officer response.

February 20 – Police were called to Building D for a report of a dispute between residents. An officer on location spoke with all of the involved parties. The case was referred to student standards.

February 20 – The Health Center requested an ambulance be dispatched for a patient. They did not need an officer to respond. Superior EMS responded and provided further treatment.

February 20 – Individuals came to SRUPD to report receiving a fraudulent check. They were referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

February 20 – Police were dispatched to Building E for a noise complaint. An officer responded and did not find any violations.

February 20 – University Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. An officer responded and found the cause to be burnt food. The panel was reset, and the officer cleared.

February 21 – Police received an E-phone activation from the elevator in Rhoads Hall. The dispatcher was able to speak with the individual and determine all was okay. The person bumped the button. No officer response was necessary.

February 21 – A person contacted the police about an email they had received. At this time, the case has been referred to other campus departments for further review.

February 21 – Police responded to a student in Building B who had been having suicidal thoughts. The student was reminded of the various local and campus resources that are available. No other police action was taken.

February 22 – Police received a call at the Smith Student Center for an older male who was sitting in the common area and had pornographic pictures on his laptop that he was looking at. The individual was gone upon the officer’s arrival. Police were able to identify the person and the case is under investigation.

February 22 – PSP requested backup for a domestic incident involving a male and a female at South Rock Apartments. While officers were en route, PSP called and canceled their request. No action was taken by university police.