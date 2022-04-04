5 Epic No-Beach Summer Break Destinations

If heading to the beach all summer long is your thing, then get ready to pack your bags. But if you’re looking for something new or a way to unplug, consider one of these five epic no-beach summer break destinations. Ensure you pack appropriately, as each offers a taste of adventure and relaxation.

Zion National Park

Zion offers a more tranquil atmosphere, so it’s an ideal location for a retreat with your partner or a few of your best friends. If you spend most of your time in a predictable climate, getting outdoors for a week and enjoying a varied terrain can help you mentally reboot. This is an excellent opportunity to unplug, but it’s critical you pack the appropriate hiking shoes.

Big Sky

Maybe hiking in Zion isn’t your thing, but nature is; take an opportunity to head to Big Sky, Montana. Though skiing ends near the end of April, remember to take a light jacket for the evenings when the sun goes down. Big sky is serene and quiet, perfect for an opportunity to unwind. It’s also a family-friendly location, so if you’re traveling with siblings or parents, this place can accommodate everyone on the trip.

New Orleans

New Orleans, also referred to as NOLA, is an attraction like no other. The culture and cuisines it offers bring a lot of history to such a small space—not to mention, the nightlife is accommodating to the party crowd. New Orleans makes for the most epic no-beach summer break destination with a lot of spunk, charm, and good times!

Charleston

Charleston is known as the friendliest destination in the nation, and it might be due to its southern charm. This is an excellent spot for a girls’ getaway where you can just enjoy each other’s company during shopping, fine dining, brunches, spa days, and quintessential southern hospitality. If you must dip your toes in the water, Folly Beach is only a short drive away from where you’ll probably spend most of your time.

Las Vegas

It’s advisable to be 21 or older to visit Las Vegas since much of the tourism and attractions require you to be of age. This is an old standby outside of the beach locations. The desert offers many things to those who visit it, including a chance to unwind or get fancy. There is never a shortage of things to do, from nightlife to delicious foods to hiking and camping.

With summer break just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of how you’ll spend it. While a few trips to the beach are in order, consider something out of the norm and epic!