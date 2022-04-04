The Rock lacrosse drops two straight

The Rock women’s lacrosse started the week receiving votes to be ranked in the top 25, but ended the week with two losses against Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) opponents. The two were decided by just six combined points.

The Rock played their first game of the week on the road against Gannon University. The game started out well for the Green and White. Slippery Rock jumped out to an early 13-6 lead against the Golden Knights, with Jamie DiCarlo recording a hat trick in the first quarter.

Things were good up until the second half started.

The Rock had a seven-point lead to start the third period of play but, by the end of it, the deficit was cut to just three. The same story unfolded in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Knights once again struck five times and held The Rock to one point in the quarter. The 10-2 second half run left The Rock shocked. As time expired, Gannon pulled off the upset with a furious comeback.

Slippery Rock looked to rebound three days later on the road against Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. The first quarter was neck and neck, with The Rock being down a goal at the end of it. Emily Benham scored two goals in the first period of play to keep The Rock in the game.

To open the second quarter, Lock Haven went on a 3-0 run to give themselves an 8-4 lead. Goals from DiCarlo and Katie Dlugosz cut the lead to just two. But, just before the half, Lock Haven put the ball in the back of the net once more.

In the second half, The Rock couldn’t keep up with Lock Haven’s offense. At one point, the Bald Eagles jumped out to a five-point lead. In the end, those five points would show on the scoreboard at the end of the game, when Lock Haven pulled out the 19-14 win.

The Rock closes out their road stretch on Tuesday against rival, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). The game kicks off at 4 p.m.