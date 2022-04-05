BREAKING: Provost Abbey Zink replaced

UPDATE – APRIL 6, 2022 AT 3:50 P.M.

No final decision has been made regarding Abbey Zink’s employment status at Slippery Rock University so far.

Yesterday, it was unclear if Zink had been terminated or resigned. SRU’s Chief Human Resource Officer Lynne Moytl confirmed that no decision had been made related to Zink’s employment status.

The university announced Zink was being replaced by then Associate Provost Michael Zieg, who will serve as interim provost.

ORIGINAL STORY

In an afternoon email to university staff, Slippery Rock University announced Provost Abbey Zink is no longer in the position, effective immediately.

The provost position is the second-highest ranking position in the administration, just behind the president.

The email, which originated from President William Behre’s office announced Michael Zieg will be serving as interim provost. In it, the president thanked Zieg for “lending his skills and knowledge to this vital role.”

When asked for further comment on the matter, Robert King, chief communication and public affairs officer for SRU, said in an email “the University does not comment on personnel matters.”

In a statement to The Rocket, Zink said it was a “pleasure to serve the students, faculty and staff at Slippery Rock University.”

She highlighted the successes of the university during her time at SRU including navigating the pandemic and creating two new colleges.

“I’ve worked daily to live my mantra of ‘Students First. Always,’” Zink said. “And to foster an inclusive environment where all may thrive and all voices are heard.”

Zink joined SRU back in December 2019. At the time, Behre cited her track record “in building and supporting partnerships” as what the university was looking for in a provost.

Zieg, who was appointed the associate provost in November under Zink, previously served as the interim dean of the College of Health, Engineering and Science.

President of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) SRU Chapter Jason Hilton said it is aware of the provost change.

“We are advocates for shared governance and transparency,” Hilton said. “Our goal is to ensure that the [Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education]/APSCUF [collective bargaining agreements] are followed, and that our students continue to receive the highest quality education possible.”

Abbey Zink’s full statement below:

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the students, faculty and staff at Slippery Rock University. We’ve done great work together: navigating the pandemic, adding the [diversity, equity and inclusion] requirement, hosting several successful accreditation visits, creating two new colleges, and much more. I’ve worked daily to live my mantra of ‘Students First. Always’ and to foster an inclusive environment where all may thrive and all voices are heard. I look forward to continuing many friendships long into the future.”