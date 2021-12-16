Taking good care of your car is difficult when you’re in college. Chances are you spend more time walking across campus than driving around town. And who has the money for constant trips to the mechanic, anyway? Unfortunately, ignoring car problems leads to more expensive repairs down the line. Even worse, driving around in a car that needs repairs puts you and your passengers at risk. Here are just a few reasons why driving with worn brake pads is dangerous.

Your Brakes Have a Slow Response Time

It’s obvious that damaged brake pads don’t work as well, but have you ever thought about how dangerous that is for your car? Slower brakes that take longer to stop your vehicle mess up your car’s response time. If you’re driving on worn brake pads, you need to pay attention to your response time and start hitting the brakes much earlier than you’re used to.

You Can Damage Your Tires

A huge reason why driving with worn brake pads is dangerous is that bad brakes lead to bad tires. With that slower response time we mentioned above, you’ll end up slamming on your brakes more often just to stop in time. Harsh, sudden braking takes a toll on your tires. All those sudden stops will lead to uneven tire wear and ruin the balance of your wheels.

Deeper Damage to Your Brakes

The brake pads are just one part of your car’s braking system. When you press the brake pedal, the pads squeeze against your brake rotors to create friction and slow down your wheels. If your pads are worn down, that means exposed metal is pressing against your rotors and damaging them. That metal-on-metal grinding also produces excess heat that can warp and crack the rotor. Bad brake pads damage the entire braking system, leading to even bigger repairs down the road.

Don’t Get Stuck With Bad Brakes

How can you make sure you’re never driving on worn brake pads? Start by driving responsibly and avoiding mistakes that can damage your brake pads. Good driving habits will help keep your brakes—and the rest of your car—in good shape mile after mile. Additionally, make sure you prioritize preventative maintenance for your vehicle. Oil changes, brake checks, and other routine appointments are far more affordable than big repairs. Stay on top of maintenance so you never run into major problems when you least expect it.