During your four years of undergraduate education, you’ll experience rapid growth in maturity as you become a more responsible adult. Parallel to that, your living area should reflect this development. Whether you live in a cramped box, a multi-room apartment, or even a tiny home, your abode needs a facelift. You can even redecorate after winter break to add new life to your home. Check out these tips for how to make your dorm appear more mature.

Frame Your Wall Art

When decorating your dorm, the first impulse for many students is to litter the wall with concert posters and other sentimental art. This is a great way to fill space and add character to your living quarters. However, you should frame your décor so that it’s neat in appearance, instead of hastily hung up with sticky tack or push pins.

Framed art conveys maturity and attention to detail and allows you to be more thoughtful with your selection. Get creative with your frames to ensure your dorm doesn’t lose its personality or charm.

Add Functional Furniture

Some universities offer superior student housing with multi-room apartments or homes. If you’re lucky enough to live in one of these places, or your standard dorm offers you extra space, consider adding functional furniture to spice up the maturity level. But what is functional furniture? For starters, they’re pieces that act as a décor item while also maintaining order within the household.

A true multi-media center is better to hold a TV than a wardrobe or desk. Additionally, these furniture pieces allow you to organize your remotes and other tech devices. For a genuinely adult vibe, add the right entry table near doors, as this provides surface space for pictures and keys while also appearing mature.

Keep It Organized

A messy home reeks of childishness and a lack of responsibility. From the outside looking in, a dirty living space says you don’t care about your well-being or image. After a busy first semester, you’ll probably return to a messy living situation. The best way to fix this problem is by committing to a regimented cleaning schedule. Spend a few minutes every day tidying up your sleeping area, desk, kitchen (if you have one), and bathroom. Check your closet and laundry situation often to keep dirty clothes from piling up or sprawling across your dorm.

Dedicate significant time each weekend for deep cleaning, which keeps your home mature while also protecting you and others from illnesses. Lastly, always place items back where they came from immediately after use—this may seem trivial, but it’s the easiest way to prevent disorder.

Understanding how to make your dorm appear more mature becomes easier with time, and it’s OK to struggle early in your college career. As you grow, you’ll further appreciate practical, clutter-free living situations and recognize the need for proper décor. With a bit of practice, you’ll quickly take pride in your adult abode.