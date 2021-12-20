Making a good impression on your first date with a new, exciting person can be nerve-wracking. After all, you’ve likely been casually talking to them for a while. And, of course, you want things to continue going well. Fortunately, we have some simple tips to help ensure that you showcase your best qualities and, most importantly, have a good time on your first date.

Pick an Interesting Activity

Making a good impression on a first date starts with the activity you choose. So it’s wise to select something interesting that both you and your date will enjoy. Ask them what sort of things they like to do and try to find an event that aligns with both of your preferences.

For instance, maybe both of you enjoy watching old movies. In this case, you might suggest going to a drive-in theater that plays all the classics. Whichever direction you go in, it’s imperative to pick a fun activity that can help nurture a deeper connection between you and your date.

Arrive on Time

When discussing how to make a good impression on your first date, it’s wise to remember that punctuality can speak volumes. Say you show up 30 minutes to an hour late. Well, this would likely leave your date with the sense that you don’t care about your obligations.

Even worse, they might assume you’re standing them up. However, when you arrive on time for your date, it shows that you care. Moreover, it demonstrates how much you want to be there. So ensure that you prioritize punctuality.

Carry Yourself With Confidence

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that people respond well to confidence. So show up to your date fresh, clean, and well-dressed. Making an effort in these areas can help you feel good about yourself. Plus, looking and feeling your best will showcase your most attractive qualities.

When you mix these things, you get a recipe for self-confidence. And if you expect to give your date a ride home, you’ll want to clean out your car’s interior. Trust us; you’ll feel much better about sharing a drive with your date if your vehicle looks as fresh and clean as you do.

Put Your Phone Away

As much as we all enjoy browsing social media and playing games on our phones, your first date with a new person is not an appropriate time for it. Knowing how to make a good impression on your first date has a lot to do with the way you engage the other person. And if you stare at your phone instead of trying to form a meaningful connection, it probably won’t go well.

The point of a date is to have fun and get to know one another better. So make sure that you put your phone away and fully engage the person you’re with. Make eye contact, listen actively, and be yourself.