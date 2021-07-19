You’ve made it! It’s the end of a semester, and you’re ready to give the books a rest. For some students, summer break means less time working on assignments and more time towards living your best life. However, others enroll in summer classes, take on summer internships, or land part-time positions as an opportunity for extra income. Here, you’ll explore the best part-time jobs for college students that are guaranteed to fill up some free time and put a little money in your pocket.

Barista

Some cafés require onboarding baristas who have prior experience; however, many are willing to train. Some campuses have bakeries and restaurants located within the area, which makes for a convenient commute. These locations tend to open earlier, so be prepared to work early shifts. The upside? You’ll get out earlier and thus be able to enjoy the rest of your day.

Host or Server

As two of the most flexible job roles, hosting and serving are suitable for those interested in the food industry and earning fast cash. Invest in quality non-slip shoes, as you’ll be working most of your shift on your feet.

Driver

Quickly becoming a famous summertime gig, rideshare driving is a fantastic way of earning money! Their flexible scheduling opportunities allow you to oversee your hours so your driving schedule can accommodate your lifestyle. Ridesharing partners require their drivers to meet specific qualifications before starting the role.

Tutor

Becoming a tutor is a fantastic way to use your knowledge to assist struggling students. You can explore several tutoring routes, such as tutoring for a family or helping at an after-school program for those in high school. You can also partner with various teaching sites to provide online tutoring.

Babysitter

Babysitting is an excellent experience for those looking to work in childcare. It provides the necessary expertise while allowing you the opportunity to control your schedule. In addition, many childcare offers pay well and aren’t time-consuming, making this a suitable part-time job.

Lifeguard

Lifeguarding is a perfect fit for those wanting to earn money while still enjoying the summer weather. Whether you’re lifeguarding by the pool or the beach, you’ll promote safety and fun in this role.

These aren’t just the best part-time jobs for college students to have while on summer break, but they’re some of the best to have all year round! As long as your employer provides flexible scheduling, you can continue to work your chosen job during the school year as long as you prioritize yourself and your studies.