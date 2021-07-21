College is an exciting time of independence and opportunity that you might not find elsewhere. This includes new hobbies that help you develop skills that you may not have known about before. Here are some unique hobbies to take up in college if you’re ever feeling adventurous.

Paper Quilling

Sometimes called paper filigree, paper quilling is an art form that takes strips, rolls, and shapes of paper and then glues them to create beautiful designs and unique decorations. The best part is that the barrier to entry is low—no prior artistic expertise is required! The materials for such a craft are also cheap since you’re primarily working with paper and glue. What it does need, however, is patience and a love of working with your hands. Once you begin to master the craft, there’s simply no other art form like it.

Tailoring

It’s time to stop considering tailoring hobbies, like embroidery, sewing, and knitting, an “old person” hobby! This is one of the most unique hobbies to take up in college because clothes making has become so automated that hand-crafted clothes are practically a commodity. Make your own clothes from a variety of fabrics that will let you uniquely express yourself. Better yet, if you want to make a bit of cash, you can repurpose old clothes from thrift stores into something new and more stylish for the modern era and sell them.

Podcasting

Podcasting has continued to rise over the last decade or so, and for a good reason. Whether you wish to gather an audience or podcast for yourself, podcasting is a therapeutic hobby that gives you an outlet for your voice. You can express opinions and emotions you might have bottled up or use the opportunity to speak about your passions. The podcast will become your space where you get to dictate and guide conversations towards topics of your choosing rather than having to share the conversation with others who might not want to speak on topics you love.