Partying is a natural part of the college lifestyle. Since you’re away from home for the first time, you’re probably itching to make the most of your newfound freedom and see what the social scene has in store for you. However, where there are parties, there is usually drinking, and you must know how to keep yourself and your friends safe from potentially unsafe situations. These are some common reasons why people drink and drive and how you can avoid making these mistakes yourself.

Altered Perception of Your Physical State

It’s common knowledge that alcohol warps your perception of the world around you. Your vision blurs, it’s harder to walk, and it becomes more difficult to keep your mind and body in sync. This altered state of consciousness also influences how you feel. At that moment, you might not even think you’re drunk—which greatly plays into the decision to drive while intoxicated. But you are drunk, and even the slightest bit of fuzziness in your head is enough to tell you that you shouldn’t drive.

Increased Relaxation and Confidence

Alcohol also gives individuals stronger feelings of both relaxation and confidence. As such, you’re more likely to think that you’re fine to drive—regardless of how unsteadily you are moving. No matter how good of a driver you are while sober, this isn’t the case when drinking. So, recognizing this false confidence is crucial to keeping you and your friends safe.

General Inconvenience

Another reason why people choose to drink and drive is they feel like it’s inconvenient to find an alternate form of transportation. Especially if you were the one who drove to the party, you might feel like it’s not worth coming back the next day to pick up your car. However, calling someone on the phone is a lot easier and cheaper than dealing with a car accident later. For this reason, it’s always worth finding a new designated driver.

Like how you shouldn’t drive drunk, it’s also important that you’re prepared to protect yourself from those around you who do. Driving under the influence is common near colleges, and many vehicle collisions happen as a result. For this reason, make sure you know about the basics of filing a lawsuit after this type of accident and the importance of having legal representation should you suffer injuries.