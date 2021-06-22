If you are one of the thousands of people that feel drawn to veterinary medicine, you no doubt have heard how challenging it can be to get into veterinary school. But it isn’t impossible. Read along to learn how to get through the veterinary school application process.

Complete Each School’s Admission Requirements

Every veterinary school will have its own set of required courses. These are classes that applicants must complete before they can be considered. If you’re uncertain what your chosen schools require, do some research and make those classes a priority. Now is the time to take advantage of those available classes—especially if you’re currently enrolled in an undergraduate program.

Get a Head Start

There are many components to a veterinary school application. To be a strong candidate, you will need to complete the GRE and collect letters of recommendation. For many of us, it will take months of studying before we can truly excel at the standardized test. Depending on who you ask, a high-quality letter of recommendation could also take weeks to prepare. Get these done as quickly as you can; it’s advantageous to apply as soon as the application opens.

Write Several Drafts of Your Personal Statement

The personal statement is one of the most difficult parts of a veterinary school application. In it, you will respond to a prompt about your goals and background. To get it right, write several drafts and work with trusted advisers on edits. By writing and rewriting the statement, you’ll get to the core of your points, which will make for a more succinct, well-written piece in the long run.

Be Prepared for the Interview

The final test you must master if you want to know how to get through the veterinary school application process is the interview. The acceptance committee pays close attention to the answers you give during this part of the process. To show that you’re prepared and engaged, think of some answers to questions you can expect, such as, “Why do you want to be a veterinarian?” and, “What about our school excites you the most?”

Plan a Backup

The unfortunate truth is that applications for veterinary medicine schools are incredibly competitive. You are interested in a constantly innovative, exciting career path. While that is very enticing, it also means it takes a lot to stand out from the many other people invested in the job. Applicants should prepare a backup plan in case they don’t get accepted. It’s not uncommon for veterinary students to apply several times before getting in. However, there are a great many jobs in the field to take up before you apply again. Working with the latest technology as a veterinary technician, for instance, looks great on an application.