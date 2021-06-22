The process of socializing your new puppy can be a very fun one. It’s also vital for the healthy development of your new pup. Dogs need to experience many new sights and sounds when they’re at a young age. Doing so prepares them to become social with people and other dogs. Socializing your puppy is also easy to do. Sometimes, all it takes is bringing your puppy along with you to some surprising puppy socialization spots.

Laundromats

A laundromat is a wonderful place for a puppy to explore. They’ll experience the cold feel of the tile, the sound of the machines working, and the sights of clothes in mid-cycle. The machines’ noises may help your dog become used to loud noises in general, so long as you’re by their side. It’s important to let your puppy explore on their own, sniffing things that catch their interest—with your supervision, of course. They’ll also get the chance to interact with other people at the laundromat.

Indie Coffee Shops

Lots of independent cafes are dog-friendly. They’re also perfect socialization spots. That’s because there are many sights, sounds, and smells within them. There are also plenty of people and other dogs to interact with at the cafés. Eat or drink your coffee outdoors to allow your puppy to befriend dog-friendly passersby and take time to relax while your dog becomes more social.

If anyone shows extra interest in your puppy, give them a treat to give you to your puppy. That will help your puppy get along with new people. You could also make a friend along the way!

Dog Boarding or Daycare

When you don’t have much time to dedicate to socializing your puppy, a dog boarding or daycare service can save your life. Your pup will meet so many new canine friends and interact with other humans who aren’t you. This socialization can help the dog discover how to behave around guests, vets, and strangers. Make sure you learn all you can about the boarding service before leaving your puppy with them, as some may just lock your dog in a cage instead of providing ample time to socialize and play.

Local Businesses

Lots of businesses allow dogs in today’s age. Feel free to take full advantage of these spots. That way, you can socialize your puppy while doing some shopping of your own. Your puppy will have a blast sniffing around and interacting with people and pets. You can bring your pup along with you to:

Shop for books

Find new clothes

Buy new dog supplies and toys

Of course, check with each establishment before bringing your pup along. Larger chain businesses may not allow animals or certain kinds of dogs in their buildings. The owners will appreciate that you took the time to ask before coming inside. You can find plenty of hidden and surprising puppy socialization spots around your town’s business district if you just keep an eye out for the right shops.

Your College Campus

If you’re attending college, the campus is a premiere socialization spot. There will be lots of trees, bushes, and people for your puppy to enjoy. You may also run into other people walking their pets as well, further enriching the socialization activity. College campuses usually have walkways and nature paths for you to walk through that are perfect for a growing puppy.