If you’ve ever answered “firefighter” to the question “what do you want to be when you grow up,” there’s still time to fulfill that dream, regardless of the difference between it and your collegiate pursuits. You can commit to your six-year-old self’s ambitions of being a first responder and acquire community service hours by becoming a volunteer firefighter. Discover the steps to becoming a volunteer firefighter this summer.

General Requirements To Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Requirements may vary depending on the fire department, but a few general requirements to become a volunteer firefighter are listed below.

You must be at least 18 years old.

You must have a high school diploma or GED.

You must pass your background check.

You must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

Apply For the Position

Once you’ve confirmed that you meet the general requirements, you can apply to be a volunteer firefighter with your local fire station. The fire station’s need for help will influence the speed of your application process.

If your application is accepted, the fire department will request an interview with you. Treat this interview as you would any other—prepare to answer questions about your previous volunteer and work experiences, your motivation behind becoming a volunteer firefighter, and what traits would make you an asset to the station.

Pass the Screening Process

Following the application and interview steps to becoming a volunteer firefighter, the department will put you through the screening process. The fire station will assess the following to determine whether you’re a fit volunteer candidate.

Background check: This process will check for any outstanding criminal background.

Physical examination: An examination is essential to deciding whether you’ll be able to fulfill the physical demands of the job.

Medical evaluation: Medical assessments are necessary to indicate whether you’re in good health for the position.

Go Through Volunteer Firefighter Training

On top of coursework, volunteer firefighter training may feel overwhelming. That’s why it’s best to pursue volunteer firefighting in the summer, as long as you’re not participating in any summer curriculum.

Volunteer firefighter training assures that every volunteer feels comfortable, knowledgeable, and prepared for the position. During training, firefighting veterans teach rescue responses, proper use of tactical firefighting equipment, how to use and wear safety gear, and more. Comprehensive training promotes the safety and wellbeing of all firefighter personnel and the public.

With the proper knowledge on how to become a volunteer firefighter, you’re now ready to pursue your childhood dreams alongside your new ones. To gain an even better understanding of a firefighter’s role, consider incorporating a few fire science courses into your class schedule in the fall.