When we talk about the classes we learn the most from, we don’t always think of history. But studying history broadens our understanding of the world. Discover historical facts through a class in an upcoming semester or in your free time. After uncovering why learning history is important, who knows, it may become something you particularly enjoy!

We Uncover the Past

While nearly every teacher says their class will provide you with crucial life lessons, in this case, this statement is actually true. History is about more than the Founding Fathers–it relates to music, medicine, science, pop culture, and more. Every aspect of life has a history and learning lesson surrounding it that allows us to realize its significance.

We Learn About Ourselves

You learn about more than the world through history. Sometimes, diving into this subject broadens your understanding of your identity or your family. Uncovering the journey different races, genders, and social classes went through gives you a new appreciation for others as well.

Jumping into history could also reveal facts you didn’t know about your family. One of your relatives may have served as a war general. Or maybe a great-grandparent immigrated to America in the early 1900s and had a challenging journey through Ellis Island.

We Understand Culture

Reading about history is the perfect method for learning about the world and experiencing other cultures. For instance, you’ll learn about the value of the flag in America and its influence on American culture. You also understand how people behave in different societies and why.

Why do some holidays exist in one culture but not another? Studying the past will answer this. Cultural history also reveals why certain countries seem more connected than others.

We Prevent Past Mistakes

As the saying goes, history repeats itself. Without understanding the past problems and how they occurred, we can’t stop them from happening again. Learning about history encourages change in society. After all, we don’t want to relive old mistakes.

We May Find a Career

Another reason why learning history is important is that it can lead you to take a class and find out you absolutely love it! Maybe you’ll discover your dream job teaching history or uncovering hidden bits of the past yourself as a researcher. Remember, the best way to grow is by trying out new activities.