When spring break comes around, you know that you’re about halfway through your semester. And when the glorious summer break arrives, it’s time to head out for a few months. Here are a few great ways to make the most out of your school breaks.

Read a Fun Book

We all know that COVID-19 changed the way we travel and take time off. Many colleges even cut out spring break or split it between several days. While you may need to wait until summer to make your spring break a reality, you can make the most of your time off and do something you enjoy.

Depending on your major, you may spend a lot of your time reading and studying literature about specific people, places, and ideas. While this is enriching in its own way, it isn’t quite the same as reading your favorite genre. Whether you enjoy romance, science fiction, or self-improvement books, this is the time to dive deep into a book you’ll love—there’s plenty of time to read the academic ones later.

Rest and Reset

Even if your school break looks more like a long weekend, you should take time to rest, sleep, and re-center. You may have exams and papers due on the back end of a break, but allow yourself the time to take a few hours or days off. Rest and reset yourself for the remaining weeks of the school year.

During this reset time, you should think about your goals and what you want to do in the time you have left. Reflect on your time in the new year and how you want to close out yet another school semester. Do you want to further develop your friendships? Do you have academic goals you want to achieve? Think about these things now and make concrete plans so you can stick to them as your days grow busy again.

Feed Your Creative Side

You can express your creative side in a variety of ways. Find a blank canvas and some oil paints, brush away your stress, and relax with a side painting project. If you can only manage to draw stick figures, you can try creativity in other modes. Find a new recipe to cook, write a poem or song, play your favorite instrument, or go out and snap a few photos. The world is your oyster when it comes to creativity and fun on your school breaks.

Don’t Forget Logistics

As you plan your time off, prepare and pack your essentials for each trip. Even if you aren’t traveling the world, you should think through the logistics for your trip. For example, you should leave your winter coats at school, and don’t forget bring all your summer accessories. Who knows where the sunny heat will take you?

Utilize these ways to make the most out of your school breaks as the weeks go by. Before you know it, you’ll be at the end of the semester wondering where all the time went. Don’t let the college grind get the best of you; take time to rest, recharge, and reset.