College is stressful enough and worrying about if your car is a safe enough mode of transportation is just another unwanted stressor. Key safety features, as well as added fun, are some of the most prominent advantages of a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Safety

The most essential aspect of having four-wheel drive is safety. The improved traction, control, and power of four-wheel drive vehicles provide peace of mind when driving in inclement weather or when traversing unsafe terrain. Severe rainstorms and even the occasional North Carolina snowstorm have the power to steer your car right off the road when you are least expecting it. When both sets of wheels are engaged rather than just the back wheels exclusively, traction and control improve—keeping you on the road in any almost weather. As a college student, it’s important to know your car will keep you safe when driving, especially for those who don’t live close to campus or often travel long distances home for school breaks.

Fun

College should be a time for learning and career-building, but it’s also an opportunity to enjoy some fun experiences! Exciting adventures can also be an advantage of a four-wheel drive vehicle. North Carolina has loads of off-roading locations, especially in the mountains. Taking a weekend trip to the mountains for an off-roading experience with friends is a great way to get your mind off upcoming exams and projects. Having a four-wheel drive vehicle keeps you from getting stuck in the mud and allows you to tackle all the biggest terrain obstacles for a thrilling new weekend hobby.

The accelerated handling, traction, and power of a four-wheel drive vehicle will fend off any dangerous terrain on your trips to and from school or even a quick trip to the grocery store on a rainy day. The advantages of a four-wheel drive vehicle always provide extensive safety measures on the road or the trails.