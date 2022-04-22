BREAKING: The Rock’s Lindo charged with terroristic threats

Charges have been filed against a Slippery Rock University football player after he allegedly threatened an off-campus security guard with a rifle Thursday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Za-Ki Favian Ricardo Lindo, 19, of Patterson, New Jersey confronted the security guard over a parking pass issue.

The security guard told police he was attempting to tow Lindo’s vehicle when a verbal altercation began between the two. Lindo allegedly left but returned shortly after, continuing to argue with the guard about being outside his apartment and threatening to beat him.

After leaving for a second time back into his apartment, Lindo returned again but this time went to his Toyota Camry and pulled an AR-15 style rifle from it. While holding the rifle, the guard told police Lindo told him to “Just wait until I come back,” according to court documents. It was at this point, the security guard, who was unarmed, called police.

Multiple officers from the PSP, Slippery Rock Borough and University Police responded to the complex just after 10 p.m., Slippery Rock University Police Chief Kevin Sharkey said.

Lindo was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Butler County Jail. He was released Friday.

Police charged Lindo with one felony count of terroristic threats and one count of misdemeanor simple assault. He is also charged with harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses.

Lindo signed with The Rock football team in 2020 as a defensive back, coming from Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey. He played three games with The Rock last year and was set to play in the spring game Friday, but will not be taking the field, according to Jon Holtz, director of athletic communication.

In an email to The Rocket, Holtz said the university was aware of the situation and is gathering more information. He added that SRU does not comment on on-going investigations.

Lindo is set to go before Magistrate Judge Joseph J. Nash on April 27 at 1 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.