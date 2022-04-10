One student injured in vehicle incident

No update has been provided on the student's condition as incident is still under investigation

A student was life-flighted shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after an accident involving a vehicle in the Lower Stadium Lot.

The student was transported to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Presbyterian Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Slippery Rock University Police Chief Kevin Sharkey said they could not release any details about the incident as it is under investigation. That investigation could lead to charges being filed by police, Sharkey said.

Around 12:25 a.m. University Police received a call asking for assistance and officers arrived about two minutes later, according to Sharkey. Officers were on the scene until 1:56 a.m.

The incident early Saturday morning was one of a few dangerous events over the weekend for SRU students which saw others injured in separate events on- and off-campus, all within 24 hours of one another. The events prompted the university to release a statement to the campus community Saturday.

Those incidents included a student-athlete being injured during a throwing competition and a student falling from a balcony at The Grove apartment complex.

The university is asking students who may be impacted by the weekend events to reach out to the Student Support team through a Care Referral or contact the SRU Counseling Center at 724.738.2034.