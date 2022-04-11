Rock baseball splits week

The Rock baseball team came into this week prepping for more Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play as the schedule continues to roll on. They were met by some teams who are also playing very well. The Rock hosted Walsh University to start the week and split the two-game series.

The first game featured many highlights from The Rock’s potent offensive attack. Alex Robenolt started things off with an RBI single in the first inning. The Rock set the tone for the game as they scored two runs in the first. They tallied eight runs in the first four innings of play, which led to the 8-2 win.

In the second game, Walsh flipped the script. They put up 10 runs over four innings of play, with two homeruns coming in the fourth inning. The Rock was playing keep up from the start. They cut the lead to 8-3 at one point, but after tallying two more runs, Walsh put the game away and sealed a 10-6 victory.

The Rock returned to action on Friday at Gannon University. The Rock took the first game with a stellar performance on the mound from Devin Dunn, who picked up his fifth win of the season. Jon Kozarian homered to start the scoring and, from there, the game was The Rock’s. They picked up a 5-3 win.

Game two saw The Rock carry a 2-0 lead up until the fourth inning, when the Golden Knights went off for six runs in one inning. The game ended with Gannon walking away with an 8-5 win.

The second day of games against Gannon, hosted in Slippery Rock, saw Gannon win their second straight in comeback fashion once again. The Rock held a 3-1 lead for most of the game, but then in the seventh inning, the Golden Knights once again went off for six runs in one inning.

The day concluded with The Rock winning in blowout fashion as Ethan Edkins picked up his third win of the season. The Rock put up 13 straight to make sure a big inning from Gannon couldn’t disrupt them this time around.

The Rock will continue play this week with big games against Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and Seton Hill University. The Mansfield series kicks off on Tuesday at home.