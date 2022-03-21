3/10/22 Blotter

March 3 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building E, which is believed to have been caused by a person taking a shower or the fumes created by hairspray. The alarm system was reset.

March 3 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building B due to steam created by a hair straightener. The alarm system was reset.

March 3 – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in the Smith Commuter Parking Lot while a person’s vehicle was parked.

March 3 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Watson Hall which was caused by burnt macaroni and cheese. The alarm system was reset.

March 3 – Police received a call for an individual suspected of drinking an alcoholic beverage around the Vincent Science Center. The person was located and transported to the Student Health Center.

March 5 – Police were contacted about a person who may have overdosed on Tylenol at Building F. When police arrived, the individual was conscious and alert but uncooperative. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the individual to the hospital.

March 5 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested assistance for people fighting security at the University Village. Slippery Rock Police Department arrived on scene and noticed that security had an individual detained. The individual was combative, taken into custody and will be charged by PSP.

March 5 – Police were contacted about an incident of harassment on Campus Drive. Police spoke to the complainant and a report was taken. The case is under investigation.

March 5 – Police received an alert from an emergency phone (e-phone) outside the Patterson Hall Lot. An individual was seen activating the e-phone and walking away from it. Officers attempted to stop the person, who then fled the scene and abandoned their backpack which contained the person’s ID and drugs. Jonathan Pruce, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, three drug paraphernalia possession charges and an underage possession of alcohol.

March 6 – While police were patrolling the Union Commuter Lot they noticed two individuals in a car. The officer went to check on them and smelled alcohol on their breath. Both individuals admitted to drinking and in plain sight was drug paraphernalia which was then handed to the officer. James Defoggia, 19, and Luke Levendusky, 20, were both cited with underage possession and consumption of alcohol.

March 6 – Police received a call about people yelling outside the Student Health Center. Both yelling parties were identified and it was discovered that the argument was about a dog that was not on a leash. Both parties were spoken to and no charges will be filed.

March 6 – Police received a call from a CA at North Hall regarding an alarm activation. It was discovered the activation was caused by a water pump. Maintenance was notified of the issue.

March 6 – Police responded to a smoke alarm activation at Building E, caused by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

March 6 – Police received a call from a parent of a student from Building F stated they were coming to pick their daughter up because of problems with her boyfriend, who was threatening to harm himself. Officers spoke with both parties and witnesses. An incident report was taken.

March 7 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested back-up on North Main Street for a suspected DUI. University police stood by until Pry’s Towing & Automotive arrived to move the vehicle.

March 7 – Police responded to a panic alarm at the Maltby Center multiple times. Once on scene, each time, there were no activated alarms. Safety was notified about these instances and the alarm system was reset each time.

March 7 – Police received a call from a parent stating that they were contacted by their son’s girlfriend at Building B, who said that the son was not feeling well. The Student Health Center was notified and the individual went to see a nurse. No police response was requested.

March 7 – Police received a call from a CA at Building A stating that there was damage to the exit sign on the second floor. The sign was ripped out of the ceiling and was hanging in front of the door. The case is under investigation.

March 7 – PSP requested assistance from University Police with a possible in-progress burglary at Pry’s Towing & Automotive. Once University and Borough Police were on scene the area was cleared and no one was found on the property.

March 7 – PSP were at the University Police station to use the datamaster for a possible DUI.

March 8 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Rock Apartment #8, caused by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

March 9 – An individual was at the University Police station to file a report of harassment which occurred at Building E. The report was taken and the case is under investigation.

March 9 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building D which was caused by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

March 9 – Police received a call from a CA at Building B regarding the smell of marijuana coming from two dorm rooms. Officers on scene spoke to both residents. No smell was detected by the officers.