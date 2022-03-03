SRU student arrested for assault

A Slippery Rock University Student is out on bond after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in his car Friday.

According to a police criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the 200 block of Maple Street in Slippery Rock around 2:30 a.m. for domestic abuse.

Upon their arrival, the PSP talked with the victim who identified Luke Brandon, 22, of Prospect, Pennsylvania, as her boyfriend and attacker.

The victim told police her and Brandon were having a verbal argument in his vehicle when it turned violent. The victim said Brandon put his hands around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe, according to court documents.

She added that while Brandon was choking her, he slammed her head into the window. She alleges Brandon was hitting her head off the window saying, “If I’m [going] to die, then you’re [going] to die too.”

The PSP took Brandon into custody where he was being held in the Butler County Jail on a $10,000 dollar bond, but records show that he recently posted bond. He is charged with felony strangulation along with simple assault and terroristic threats, both misdemeanors, and summary harassment.

Brandon will have a preliminary hearing in front of Magistrate District Judge Joseph Nash on March 9 at 2:30 p.m.