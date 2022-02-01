Police searching for shooting suspect

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are still searching for a suspected shooter after making one arrest Friday night at The Grove apartment complex in Slippery Rock.

The PSP along with officers from the Slippery Rock University Police Department (SRUPD) arrived on the scene shortly after 9 p.m. SRUPD officers set up a perimeter around one of the complexes while PSP cleared the area, according to the University Police Blotter.

During the search, one man told Troopers he had a gun and wanted to shoot them. Troopers apprehended the individual using non-lethal force.

The person detained was unarmed and no victims were found in the area, according to a press release from the PSP.

No charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

A photo of the suspected shooter circulated on social media after the incident according to the PSP. The suspect has not been identified. PSP are asking anyone with information on the shooter’s identity to call the state police Butler barracks at 724.284.8100.

The Rocket has reached out to the state police for a photo of the suspect.

The shooting is the second at The Grove in the past year. There were no injuries during the first incident in April.

Community members of Slippery Rock University did not receive an alert about the shooting that took place a half mile from the campus.

SRU received information about the specifics of the incident from the PSP and determined that there was no imminent threat to students at the time, according to Robb King, chief communication and public affairs officer, when asked why no alert was sent out.

“Based on media reports, we are learning more information than what we knew at the time and as such, will be reviewing process and procedure for future situations,” King said in an email Tuesday afternoon.