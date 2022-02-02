SRSGA hosts lunch with students and administration

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) hosted its first Sushi Session on Jan. 27 in the Smith Student Center (SSC).

The meetup looks to foster communication between SRSGA members, university administration and students while grabbing a bite to eat. SRSGA President Mia Graziani came up with the idea after hearing feedback that students felt they were not getting complete information from the university on specific issues.

“Students particularly felt that they didn’t get to hear a lot from the administration, kind of revolving around the Rock Life Program that we had back in the fall,” Graziani said.

Using sushi, Graziani wanted to bring people into the conversation that normally do not get involved with these discussions or are not able to attend meetings.

Along with SRSGA members, SRU administrators including President William Behre, made themselves available to talk with students about any concerns they may have.

“I think it’s just another opportunity to open lines of communication to hear what students are concerned about,” Behre said. “They can then hear responses from the administration straight from the horse’s mouth.”

The SRSGA will host the Sushi Sessions monthly in the commuter lounge of the SSC. The next one is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m.