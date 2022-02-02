SRSGA hosts lunch with students and administration

The SRSGA hopes to foster improved communication within the campus community

Published by Joe Wells and Brandon Pierce, Date: February 2, 2022
The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) hosted its first Sushi Session on Jan. 27 in the Smith Student Center (SSC).

The meetup looks to foster communication between SRSGA members, university administration and students while grabbing a bite to eat. SRSGA President Mia Graziani came up with the idea after hearing feedback that students felt they were not getting complete information from the university on specific issues.

“Students particularly felt that they didn’t get to hear a lot from the administration, kind of revolving around the Rock Life Program that we had back in the fall,” Graziani said.

Using sushi, Graziani wanted to bring people into the conversation that normally do not get involved with these discussions or are not able to attend meetings.

Along with SRSGA members, SRU administrators including President William Behre, made themselves available to talk with students about any concerns they may have.

“I think it’s just another opportunity to open lines of communication to hear what students are concerned about,” Behre said. “They can then hear responses from the administration straight from the horse’s mouth.”

The SRSGA will host the Sushi Sessions monthly in the commuter lounge of the SSC. The next one is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m.

Joe Wells and Brandon Pierce

Joe is a senior communication major with concentrations in converged journalism and digital media production. This is his second year with The Rocket and first as the news editor. With a penchant for asking tough questions, his byline can be found on more than 100 articles for The Rocket including many breaking news and investigative pieces. During the hours he’s not wearing the hat of student journalist, he spends his time as a husband, father and dog owner in Slippery Rock.

Joe Wells and Brandon Pierce

Brandon is a junior digital media production major. This is his first year serving as the multimedia editor for The Rocket. Last year, Brandon was a contributor for the campus life section. In addition to writing for The Rocket, Brandon is the public relations chair of Musical Theatre Society. In his free time, Brandon enjoys watching movies and hiking.

