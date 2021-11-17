Student charged with open lewdness

Slippery Rock University Police have charged a student with open lewdness after he was seen touching himself inside Bailey Library on Nov. 9.

At least six witnesses said they observed Luke Duckworth, 22, rubbing his groin in the common area of the library around 4 p.m. The witnesses told officers when they arrived that they felt “uncomfortable and unsafe,” according to the criminal complaint.

When the officers approached Duckworth, they saw him sitting in a chair with a laptop rested on the arm. The officers said he was typing with his right hand and rubbing his groin with his left hand. Duckworth was visibly erect under his clothes, according to police.

The police asked Duckworth if he knew why they were there, to which he allegedly told police it was because he was stimulating himself. According to the affidavit, Duckworth said he was doing this on and off for over an hour while writing erotica.

Duckworth said he never exposed himself and provided police with a statement admitting to the act, that he knew it was wrong and that he “would do what (he) can to make things right.”

Police have charged Duckworth with open lewdness and disorderly conduct, both third degree misdemeanors. Those charges carry the potential of a fine up to $5,000, imprisonment up to 90 days or both for each offense.

Duckworth does not have a lawyer listed as representing him, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Jan. 26, 2022 in Slippery Rock.