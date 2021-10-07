10/7/21 Blotter

October 1 – Slippery Rock University Police Department (SRUPD) received a call to check on an individual in Building E. The person appeared fine to the officers, refused medical services and was advised of university resources available to them.

October 1 – Police were called for a medical emergency in Building E. The individual was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

October 1 – Police noticed a sign was missing from the McKay commuter parking lot. After investigating, the person who stole the sign was found and given a citation.

October 1 – A call was received for a bag sitting by an electrical box in the Quad. When officers arrived, the owner claimed the bag.

October 1 – SRUPD were called for a vehicle parked on Miller Tract. The owner of the vehicle was found and told police they eat lunch there every day.

October 1 – Borough police requested assistance with a warrant on Grove City Road. The individual was taken into custody.

October 2 – Borough police requested assistance with a disturbance on South Main Street. There was no disturbance upon their arrival but the person that called was advised to call back if the issue arose again.

October 2 – Borough police requested assistance with a mental health issue. The individual in need signed themselves into a hospital to be evaluated.

October 2 – Borough police requested assistance with a residential alarm on West Water Street. It was found that the homeowner set off the alarm and everyone was fine.

October 2 – Police received a complaint about harassment that took place in Building F. The case is currently under investigation.

October 2 – Police responded to an accident on Kiester Road. The vehicles were towed and a reportable accident report will be filed.

October 3 – While on patrol, police observed a person carrying a construction cone on Campus Drive. Ian Loop, 20, was cited with an alcohol violation as well as interfering with signs.

October 3 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Rhoads Hall. The building was evacuated and the cause was found to be burnt food. The panel was reset and residents were allowed back into building.

October 3 – Borough police requested assistance with a male breaking into an apartment on North Main Street. The individual was intoxicated and tried entering the wrong room. Borough Police handled the incident.

October 3 – Borough police requested assistance with a male trespassing on Grove City Road. The person was combative with officers and one SRUPD officer suffered minor injuries. Joshua McDougall, 37, was taken into custody, transported to county jail and charged with felony trespassing, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. McDougall is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

October 3 – Police received a call for a person who passed out in the Aebersold Recreation Center. The individual was evaluated and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

October 3 – A smoke detector activation was set off in Building F. Police checked the room and burnt food was found to have set it off. The panel was reset.

October 4 – Police received a call for an unknown person(s) defacing a drawing on the Physical Therapy Building. The case is under investigation.

October 4 – Police responded to a traffic accident in the Smith Commuter Lot. The person struck another vehicle while backing into a parking spot and both drivers exchanged information.

October 4 – University police assisted Slippery Rock and Harrisville police with a wanted vehicle on New Castle Street. University police stood by until Harrisville officers arrived on the scene.

October 4 – Police received a call from a CA in Building E for an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The officer spoke to the individual and found they had a medical card. They were advised they cannot smoke inside the building and the case was referred to Student Standards.

October 4 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Watson Hall. The alarm was set off by burnt food and the system was reset.

October 5 – Police received a complaint for damage done to the elevator in Building D that happened on Oct. 3. The case is under investigation.

October 6 – An individual filed a report for harassment that occurred at Bailey Library. The case is under investigation.

October 6 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Rhoads Hall. No one was in the room upon the officer’s arrival and the reason for activation is unknown. Safety was notified.

October 6 – Slippery Rock EMS requested assistance with an individual that needed medical treatment at Vineyard Circle and PSP was not on scene. University police responded and all was okay. When PSP arrived, they took over the investigation.

October 6 – Police responded to a panic alarm activation at the Maltby Center. No one was in the building and the reason for activation is unknown. A message was left for Safety.