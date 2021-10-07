Opinion | SOL talks about Hispanic Heritage Month events

SOL stands for the Student Organization for Latinos, Hispanics and Allies. Our club serves as a tool and resources on campus to educate and inspire those of Hispanic and Latin cultures. This month is particularly important for SOL because it is Hispanic Heritage Month. This celebratory month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. We have hosted and collaborated on many different events throughout the month and will be ending this series of events with our Dia de los Muertos Showcase on Nov. 4.

We started off the school year with a Latinx Panel and coffee house. This panel was hosted by the Office of Inclusive Excellence and opened the floor to Hispanic and Latin students to express how important their identity and experiences have impacted their time here on Slippery Rock’s campus.

Our second event of the month was on Oct. 1. This Rock The Weekend event was a success! We had about 100 students attend. These students participated in crafts, ate some delicious food from Compadres and danced the night away listening to Gavas Latin Beat, a Latin band from Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, we had 115 students attend. Some students took home prizes, but all students took home memories of a great night. The drag queens that were at the event include Calypso, from Pittsburgh, Alejandra and Calia, both from Akron, Ohio. They performed for and interacted with all the students.

To wrap up the month, we are going to go out with a bang! Our Dia de los Muertos Showcase is typically our biggest event of the year. This event will have performances from JamRock, RockTwirlers and more. This night will be filled with storytelling, music, food and more! SOL cannot wait to see you all Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.