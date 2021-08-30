8/26/2021 Blotter

August 16 – University police received an alert that the intruder alarm was set off in the Ski Lodge. Security set off the alarm when entering the building. The alarm system was reset.

August 16 – Police responded to a call for an individual in need of medical assistance in Building E. EMS was dispatched and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

August 17 – University police responded to an intruder alarm from the Smith Student Center. Maintenance personnel set off the alarm. The alarm system was reset.

August 18 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a suspected DUI operator during a traffic stop on East Water Street. Borough Police later transported the operator to the police station to utilize the Datamaster.

August 18 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building B. Safety responded to the notification and found that a water leak into the building was the cause of the activation. No further police action was taken.

August 18 – Police received multiple E-phone activations for the Water Tower Lot. Police informed IT but they still don’t know the reason for the activations.

August 18 – University Police received a call for an individual walking down Harmony Road that was stumbling on the sidewalk and was almost hit by several passing vehicles. The responding officer checked the area but the individual was gone when police arrived.

August 19 – Police received a call that an individual at Boozel Dining Hall was shaking and having difficulty breathing. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

August 19 – Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Harmony Road. Both vehicles were damaged, and all individuals refused medical treatment.

August 19 – Police responded to a call that an individual was not wearing pants or underwear outside of Building B. The person was gone when the police arrived. Security footage didn’t show anyone in the area.

August 19 – Slippery Rock Borough Police required assistance with an individual that wanted to harm themselves. The ambulance and police transported the individual to Butler Memorial Hospital.

August 20 – Police dispatch received a call that was EMS being sent for a person with an injured foot that had been smashed on a vehicle’s ingate. Safety was notified and responded with university police. The individual was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

August 20 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building E. The cause of the alarm is unknown, and the alarm system was reset.

August 20 – Borough Police was dispatched for a fire alarm activation Watson Hall. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The system was reset.

August 21 – A person came into the university police station to report an ex-boyfriend harassing her through text messages and following her around campus. The ex-boyfriend went back home to Philadelphia and the victim did not want any further services or charges filed.

August 21 – Police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Rock Pride Drive and Green and White Way. There were no injuries and both cars were drivable.

August 21 – Police were called for a bat in a room in Building E. The bat was caught and released.

August 21 – Police received a notification for a fire alarm activation in Building E. The reason for the alarm activation is unknown and safety was notified.

August 21 – University police were called to assist Borough Police with a traffic stop. One person was taken into custody and transported to the Slippery Rock Police Department for a possible DUI.

August 21 – Police were called by a CA in Building E for an alcohol violation. All individuals involved were referred to student conduct.

August 22 – Police were called by a CA in the Rhodes Hall for an intoxicated person in the parking lot. The individual was transported to the hospital. An investigation is pending.

August 22 – Police received a fire alarm activation notice in Building F. Every room was checked and everyone was okay. The alarm system was reset.

August 23 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a domestic dispute between a mother and son on Arlington Drive. University Police on the scene stood by while borough police investigated and charges were filed.

August 23 – Police are investigating a report of a stolen iPad from Central Receiving. The package was found emptied upon delivery and the case is still under investigation.

August 23 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building E. The alarm was found to be set off by a vape pen. The alarm was reset.

August 23 – University police responded to a minor vehicle accident in the West Lake Commuter Lot. Both vehicles were drivable and no injuries were reported.

August 23 – Police received a fire alarm notification in Building F. When the officer arrived, the room was unoccupied and the reason for the activation is unknown.

August 23 – Police received a call from a concerned parent who was unable to reach their child to conduct a welfare check in Building A. The person was contacted by police and EMS was dispatched. The individual was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

August 23 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Rock Apartment 8. The alarm was set off by a plastic dish in the dishwasher. The alarm system was reset.

August 23 – University police received a call from a concerned parent that was unable to contact their child. Officers were able to locate the individual and advised them to call their parents. No further police action was taken.

August 23 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building A. The alarm was set off by burnt Easy Mac and the alarm was reset.

August 24 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. The officer on scene found the room unoccupied and the reason for activation is unknown. Safety was notified and the alarm system was reset.

August 24 – University police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.